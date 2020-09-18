Police Beat 9-18-2020

Arrests
September 15, 8:29 p.m.: Carlos Enrique Gonzalez Sierra was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense, a simple misdemeanor. A no-contact order was served on Gonzalez Sierra on September 16. A pretrial conference was set for 9:30 a.m. on September 29. Gonzalez Sierra was released on his own recognizance on September 16.
Miscellaneous
September 14, 8:48 a.m.: A report was received about a semi swerving in the lane on E16 near Boyer. The investigating office was unable to locate the vehicle.
September 14, 3:10 p.m.: The Union Pacific Railroad reported trespassers on the train at Highway 30 and Franklin Street in Dow City.
September 15, 7:58 a.m.: Keith Starkweather reported an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch at 3016 185th Street, Dow City. The owner of the vehicle was to remove the vehicle from the ditch. No damage was reported to the adjacent fence.
September 15, 10:49 a.m.: Alan Irlbeck reporting for Leroy Irlbeck, a fence line being removed. The property line is being disputed by landowners. Township trustees and attorneys are involved. The location is Section 34, Hayes Township.
September 16, 3:20 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office gave a female subject a ride from Donna Reed Road in Denison to Casey’s General Store in Manning. The subject was dropped off with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office to transport to another location.
September 16, 4:27 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted Carroll County on a missing/suicidal female but was unable to locate her. At 7:53 p.m. Carroll County sent a notification via teletype that the female had been located.
Domestic disturbances
September 14, 10:11 a.m.: A domestic problem was reported at an apartment at 2198 Lincoln Way near Arion.
September 16, 12:59 a.m.: A report was received of a couple engaged in verbal and physical fighting in the alley behind a residence on 5th Avenue in Manilla. The investigating officer was unable to locate the parties.
September 16, 2:33 a.m.: A report was received about a domestic situation with a knife involved on 7th Avenue in Manilla.
Dog at large
September 16: 7:49 p.m.: Lawrence Olais reported that his dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The sheriff’s office spoke with Jesus Sanchez-Ramirez and the dog is kenneled. Sanchez-Ramirez was warned about going over there and was warned about having a vicious animal and it being at large. The incident happened at the trailer complex east of Denison on Highway 30.
Scam
September 16, 8:29 P.M.: A Social Security scam was reported by a Charter Oak resident.