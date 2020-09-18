Police Beat 9-18-2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrests

September 15, 8:29 p.m.: Carlos Enrique Gonzalez Sierra was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense, a simple misdemeanor. A no-contact order was served on Gonzalez Sierra on September 16. A pretrial conference was set for 9:30 a.m. on September 29. Gonzalez Sierra was released on his own recognizance on September 16.

Miscellaneous

September 14, 8:48 a.m.: A report was received about a semi swerving in the lane on E16 near Boyer. The investigating office was unable to locate the vehicle.

September 14, 3:10 p.m.: The Union Pacific Railroad reported trespassers on the train at Highway 30 and Franklin Street in Dow City.

September 15, 7:58 a.m.: Keith Starkweather reported an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch at 3016 185th Street, Dow City. The owner of the vehicle was to remove the vehicle from the ditch. No damage was reported to the adjacent fence.

September 15, 10:49 a.m.: Alan Irlbeck reporting for Leroy Irlbeck, a fence line being removed. The property line is being disputed by landowners. Township trustees and attorneys are involved. The location is Section 34, Hayes Township.