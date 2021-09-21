Police Beat 9-21-2021

September 18, 2:53 a.m.: Aiyana Nakeya Rosales, 23, of Arcadia, was driving a gray 2007 Honda Pilot east in the inside lane of Highway 30 and was approaching North 34th Street when a male subject jumped in front of her vehicle, apparently trying to commit suicide. Rosales swerved but the subject, identified as Lue Moua, was struck by the left side of Rosales’s vehicle. The police report says Moua was in the median of the road, and upon seeing the Rosales vehicle coming towards him, jumped in front of the vehicle. He was approximately 50 feet from the intersection. He sustained injuries to his wrist and foot and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Rosales was not injured and was transported home by her mother. Rosales also advised that her insurance had just expired on her vehicle.