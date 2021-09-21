Police Beat 9-21-2021

Arrests
September 15, 8:52 p.m.: Jose Rubio Vazquez, 67, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence-1st offense. The location of the offense was Ridge Road in Denison.
September 18, 4 a.m.: Ranald Rodriguez, 31, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence-1st offense. The location of the offense was on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.
September 18: Abraham D. Wol, 39, of Denison, was observed at 7:38 p.m. passed out in the area of the safety zone parking lot in Denison. A subsequent investigation led to his arrest for public intoxication.
September 19, 2:30 a.m.: Jerad Michael Gray, 39, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury-1st offense.
September 19, 8:22 p.m.: Holly Deann Townley, 27, of Carroll, was arrested for interference with official acts. The location of the offense was at a motel on Highway 30 East in Denison.
September 19, 10:41 p.m.: An arrest warrant was served on Kyhan Davis, 24, for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension.
Accidental gunshot
September 16, 11:09 a.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital called in a report of a gunshot wound. Joshua Jurgensen was attempting to put down a hog when the bullet ricocheted, striking Austin Wessel in the right leg. The bullet went through the leg.
Thefts and vandalism
September 17, 6:11 p.m.: James Fishback reported stolen property in rural Manning.
September18, 10:19 p.m.: Hoa Van Loung reported that his apartment on North Main Street had its window broken out by two Caucasian juveniles.
Fire
September 18, 7:29 p.m.: A caller reported someone on fire in the basement at a residence on Main Street in Charter Oak. The Charter Oak and Denison fire departments were paged.
Accidents
September 17, 2:45 p.m.: Paw Sue, 25, of Denison, was backing a white 2010 Ford F-150 pickup in a parking lot at Tienda El Mexicano and backed into a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta that was legally parked. The Volkswagen received $250 damage to the rear passenger side corner. Sue’s pickup was no damaged. Sue was cited for failure to provide proof of liability.
September 17, 4:05 p.m.: A caller reported a semi versus car head-on accident on Highway 30 by the Boyer River Bridge. The Denison Fire Department, Crawford County Ambulance and Waderich Towing were paged.
September 18, 2:53 a.m.: Aiyana Nakeya Rosales, 23, of Arcadia, was driving a gray 2007 Honda Pilot east in the inside lane of Highway 30 and was approaching North 34th Street when a male subject jumped in front of her vehicle, apparently trying to commit suicide. Rosales swerved but the subject, identified as Lue Moua, was struck by the left side of Rosales’s vehicle. The police report says Moua was in the median of the road, and upon seeing the Rosales vehicle coming towards him, jumped in front of the vehicle. He was approximately 50 feet from the intersection. He sustained injuries to his wrist and foot and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Rosales was not injured and was transported home by her mother. Rosales also advised that her insurance had just expired on her vehicle.
Miscellaneous
September 16, 7:07 p.m.: A caller reported that an intoxicated person was sitting in a running vehicle in Manilla.
September 16, 10:19 p.m.: A caller reported someone driving erratically on Vernon Voss Road east of Highway 59. The investigating officer reported the driver was tired.
September 16, 11:13 p.m.: Kati Borecky reported she believed something was outside her camper at the fairgrounds in Denison and killed her cat. The investigating officer searched the area and found no signs of anything except for rabbits.
September 18, 6:38 p.m.: A caller advised that a female was walking near the Highway Patrol Post on Highway 30, heading into Denison. The female was wearing a safety vest. The investigating officer checked Highway 30 from the Highway Patrol Post to Rocky Run but was unable to locate the subject.
September 18, 7:24 p.m.: A caller reported a semi possibly broken down on the east side of Highway 39 near Deloit. The investigating officer checked Highway 39 from Denison through Deloit and was unable to locate the semi.
September 19, 7:03 a.m.: A caller reported subjects shooting at him near Deloit. The incident report said the subjects were possibly hunting.
September 19, 2:32 p.m.: Multiple callers reported a possible fight at the DMU soccer fields in Denison. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Denison Police Department for the possible fight.