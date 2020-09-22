Police Beat 9-22-2020

Training grenade found in abandoned house in Schleswig
At 11:40 a.m. on September 18, Jim Beckman reported finding a possible grenade in an abandoned house on Elm Street in Schleswig. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were contacted to make sure it was an actual training grenade. That was confirmed, and the training grenade was turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Arrests and citations
September 18, 3:48 p.m.: James Bernard Schiltz, 59, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The traffic stop took place at Avenue C/Arrowhead Road in Denison.
September 18, 8:07 p.m.: Chad Daniel Study, 45, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.
September 18, 9:40 p.m.: Matthew Jordan Moran, 23, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-2nd offense and failure to obey a street device. The traffic stop took place on Highway 30 and South 11th Street.
September 19, 7:23 p.m.: During a traffic stop at South 18th Street and Highway 30 in Denison, Jose Luis Pena Sanchez, 31, was given a verbal warning for the expired plates on his vehicle and for the obstructed view of the license plate. He was issued a citation for having a suspended driver’s license.
September 19, 10:04 p.m.: An underage drinking party was reported northwest Manilla. Numerous individuals were cited for minor in possession with juvenile court referrals made.
Accidents
September 17, 11:15 a.m.: A backing accident happened in the parking lot at Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Nicholas Allen Rothmeyer, 40, of Woodbine, was driving a blue 2011 Ford Escape, and Constance Susan Wight, 65, of Denison, was driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. Both vehicles were backing from opposite parking spaces and backed into each other. Both drivers reported not seeing the other’s vehicle. Wight’s Equinox received $1,000 damage to the rear passenger side corner. Rothmeyer’s Escape was not damaged. No injuries were reported.
September 17, 3:47 p.m.: A parked vehicle was struck on North 20th Street. Tina Sue Schwery, 50, of Woodbine, was driving a silver 2018 Nissan Rouge. As she pulled into 216 North 20th Street, her vehicle collided with a green 2009 Dodge van which was parked at the same residence. Schwery’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the font middle. The Dodge van received $2,000 damage to the rear passenger side corner.
September 17, 6:09 p.m.: A hit-and-run accident occurred on 2nd Avenue North in Denison. A blue 2006 Chrysler Town & Country van collided with a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu as the van was backing from a driveway. The van left the scene without reporting the incident. The driver of the van, Maria Rios Galan, 18, of Denison, was later contacted. She admitted to committing the offense. The Malibu received $500 damage to the rear driver’s side. Rios Galan’s vehicle received $200 damage to the rear driver’s side corner. Rios Galan was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
September 18, 12:54 p.m.: A backing accident occurred on North Main Street in Denison. Jody Sue Watje, 54, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2018 Jeep Cherokee. Dennis Edward Nekuda, 57, of Schleswig, was driving a blue 2012 Dodge Ram pickup. Watje was backing from the second angled parking stall on the east side of North Main, just south of 1st Avenue North. Nekuda was driving north on North Main and stopped at the intersection with 1st Avenue North. Watje failed to see the trailer attached to Nekuda’s pickup and her vehicle struck the right front wheel of the trailer. Watje said she did not see the trailer due to blind spots in her vehicle and did not see the trailer in her back-up camera. Nekuda’s trailer was not damaged. Watje’s vehicle received $4,000 damage to the rear middle. No one was injured. Watje was given a verbal warning for improper backing from a parking stall.
September 19, 4:16 p.m.: An overturned pickup was reported at Railroad Street and Oak Avenue in Charter Oak. No injuries were reported.
September 20, 5 p.m.: A hit-and-run accident happened on 3rd Avenue South in Denison. A black 2004 Ford Ranger pickup was legally parked on 3rd Avenue South, facing west. An unknown red vehicle, traveling west on the street, struck the pickup on the driver’s side rear corner, causing $300 damage. The unknown vehicle fled the scene.
Miscellaneous
September 19, 4:54 p.m.: A complaint was called in that a controlled burn was smelling up Kiron. The reporting party said he has spoken to the fire chief, who said he wouldn’t put it out. The investigating officer told the reporting party there was nothing he could do.
September 20, 9:01 a.m.: A report was received of individuals trying to take a Trump sign near the Schleswig golf course.
September 21, 4:36 a.m.: A caller reported that a white Chevy Blazer with dealer plates just passed him on Highway 30 westbound from Vail going about 80 miles per hour. The vehicle was stopped at Highway 30 and Yellow Smoke Road.