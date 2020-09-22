Police Beat 9-22-2020

September 18, 12:54 p.m.: A backing accident occurred on North Main Street in Denison. Jody Sue Watje, 54, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2018 Jeep Cherokee. Dennis Edward Nekuda, 57, of Schleswig, was driving a blue 2012 Dodge Ram pickup. Watje was backing from the second angled parking stall on the east side of North Main, just south of 1st Avenue North. Nekuda was driving north on North Main and stopped at the intersection with 1st Avenue North. Watje failed to see the trailer attached to Nekuda’s pickup and her vehicle struck the right front wheel of the trailer. Watje said she did not see the trailer due to blind spots in her vehicle and did not see the trailer in her back-up camera. Nekuda’s trailer was not damaged. Watje’s vehicle received $4,000 damage to the rear middle. No one was injured. Watje was given a verbal warning for improper backing from a parking stall.