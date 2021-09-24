Police Beat 9-24-2021

Arrests

September 21, 7:25 p.m.: Zachary Robin Freese, 27, of Manilla, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on North 7th Street in Denison.

September 21, 10:51 p.m.: Juan Carlos Fernandez, 37, of Deloit, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear. The warrant was served at a location on 4th Avenue North in Denison.

Accidents

September 19, 1:50 p.m.: A gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited van was legally parked, unattended, in space No. 48 in the rear parking lot at Denison High School. A red 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup being driven by Rodney Lee Olson, 55, of Schleswig, struck the right front of the van. Olson left a note on the windshield of the van containing his name and phone number. The van received $2,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. Olson’s pickup received $50 damage to the rear driver side corner.

September 20, 6:39 p.m.: Christian Behrens reported an accident with no injuries that occurred at Main Street and 1st Street in Charter Oak.

September 21, 9:10 p.m.: Zachariah Hendon’s vehicle struck a calf belonging to Patrick Corey. Hendon was traveling east on Highway 30 by The Anderson’s Denison Ethanol plant when the accident occurred.