Police Beat 9-25-2020

Person trapped in rollover accident

A one-vehicle rollover accident happened at 9:49 a.m. on September 23 at T Avenue and Highway 59 south of Denison. The female driver was unable to get out of the vehicle and reported shortness of breath. The accident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were called to the scene. The vehicle was towed to the impound lot by Waderich Towing.

Arrest

September 18, 12:09 a.m.: Yamile Morales, 19, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense, minor in possession and speeding. The traffic stop occurred on North 10th Street in Denison.

Break-in, vandalism

September 22, 1:59 p.m.: An act of vandalism was reported on East Fulton Street in Dow City; a tent was on fire. A report of trespassing at the same address was called in at 4:48 p.m.

September 22, 3:40 p.m.: Lodean Voss reported a break-in at a shed on 240th Street near Schleswig.

Miscellaneous