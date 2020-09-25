Police Beat 9-25-2020

Person trapped in rollover accident
A one-vehicle rollover accident happened at 9:49 a.m. on September 23 at T Avenue and Highway 59 south of Denison. The female driver was unable to get out of the vehicle and reported shortness of breath. The accident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were called to the scene. The vehicle was towed to the impound lot by Waderich Towing.
Arrest
September 18, 12:09 a.m.: Yamile Morales, 19, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense, minor in possession and speeding. The traffic stop occurred on North 10th Street in Denison.
Break-in, vandalism
September 22, 1:59 p.m.: An act of vandalism was reported on East Fulton Street in Dow City; a tent was on fire. A report of trespassing at the same address was called in at 4:48 p.m.
September 22, 3:40 p.m.: Lodean Voss reported a break-in at a shed on 240th Street near Schleswig.
Miscellaneous
September 22, 9:06 a.m.: A semi was reported partially on Highway 39 between Deloit and E1. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver who advised that the back brakes locked up and that Ampride repair will be assisting. The roadway was cleared.
September 23, 5:20 p.m.: A report was received about a black and orange semi passing multiple cars in a no passing zone southbound on Highway 59.