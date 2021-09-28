Police Beat 9-28-2021

September 21, 2:25 p.m.: Stanley Arthur Mehmen, 65, of Nashua, was driving a white 2004 Freightliner tractor/semi-trailer north on Highway 59/141 in Denison. He stated he did not see the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 30 and went through the intersection without slowing. A white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driving by Linda Renee Hoffmeier, 58, of Denison, was in the intersection at the time, facing east toward Highway 30. The semi-tractor struck the rear driver’s corner of the Jeep Cherokee, which sent it into the median. Hoffmeier had possible injuries (complaint of pain) but was not transported. Her vehicle received $10,000 damage and was disabled. An officer arranged for it to be towed. The semi-tractor received $500 damage to the front driver side corner. Mehmen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.