Police Beat 9-28-2021

Arrests, warrants, citations
September 20, 4:32 a.m.: Demetrius Shaquille Tribble, 28, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-1st offense. The location of the offense was at a motel on North 7th Street.
September 24, 7:48 p.m.: Officers of the Denison Police Department responded to a complaint that a male subject at Tienda El Mexicano was disturbing other customers. The subject, Mark Ajaak Cham, 49, of Denison, was found in the alley behind the store. A subsequent investigation led to his arrest for public intoxication.
September 25, 2:40 p.m.: Dereck Paul Argotsinger, 31, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on North 20th Street in Denison.
September 25, 7:57 p.m.: Jacob Russman was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. The warrant was served on Russman at the Crawford County Jail.
September 25, 10:37 p.m.: Caine Michael Eubanks, 26, of Schleswig, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.
September 26, 12:41 a.m.: Miguel Angel Alvarado Galvan, 34, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-1st offense. The location of the offense was at a residence on 5th Avenue North in Denison.
September 26, 5 p.m.: Denielle Jo Carter, 30, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. The location of the arrest was on Highway 30 in Denison.
September 26, 5:39 p.m.: Dave Schultz reported erratic drivers at Highway 39/Buffalo Road, Denison. The incident report said two vehicles were stopped for traffic violations and two citations were issued. The report didn’t list the names of the individuals receiving the citations.
September 26, 9:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on a traffic stop at 9th Street and 3rd Avenue South in Denison. A subject was arrested but was not specified in the incident report.
Thefts, vandalism, criminal mischief
September 25, 1:36 a.m.: Matt Hartzel reported that an unknown male subject was beating on his apartment door on Main Street in Manilla. While the sheriff’s deputy was en route, Hartzel’s window was broken by an unknown subject. The deputy followed a blood trial to the neighbor’s yard but found no signs of blood in the garage or in the grass.
September 25, 10:56 a.m.: Kyle Schultz reported the theft of 20 John Deere tractor weights from an address on P Avenue, Charter Oak. The approximate value was listed at $4,000. The theft happened sometime between September 24 and September 25.
September 25, 10:42 p.m.: Bryan McAlpin reported the theft of three credit cards (Chime, Capital One and Capital Bank) and the theft of three security cameras at a residence on South Logan in Dow City. The approximate value of the stolen items is $1,090.
September 26, 2:15 p.m.: Alec Castillo reported a vehicle stolen from an address on Cedar Avenue in Charter Oak.
September 26, 3:20 p.m.: Larry Aldag and Don Blank reported a theft that occurred at an address on Highway 39, Kiron. The item or items stolen were not specified in the incident report.
Accidents
September 21, 2:25 p.m.: Stanley Arthur Mehmen, 65, of Nashua, was driving a white 2004 Freightliner tractor/semi-trailer north on Highway 59/141 in Denison. He stated he did not see the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 30 and went through the intersection without slowing. A white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driving by Linda Renee Hoffmeier, 58, of Denison, was in the intersection at the time, facing east toward Highway 30. The semi-tractor struck the rear driver’s corner of the Jeep Cherokee, which sent it into the median. Hoffmeier had possible injuries (complaint of pain) but was not transported. Her vehicle received $10,000 damage and was disabled. An officer arranged for it to be towed. The semi-tractor received $500 damage to the front driver side corner. Mehmen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.
September 22, 2:42 p.m.: Valentino Ange Escalante, 18, of Denison, was backing a red 2012 Chevrolet Cruze from an angled parking stall on Broadway in front of the Crawford County Courthouse. He turned sharply into the rear driver’s side of the car parked next to his. The vehicle, a black 2015 Buick LaCrosse, received $500 damage. Escalante’s vehicle received $500 damage to the rear passenger side corner.
September 25, 1:14 p.m.: Jacob Lowell reported a property damage accident at the Highway 141/Highway 59 North junction in Denison.
September 26, 5:48 p.m.: An accident on Kenwood Road south of 200th Street, near Dow City, was reported by an automated message. The Dow City-Arion and Denison fire departments were paged. The Crawford County Ambulance was also paged.
September 26, 4:04 p.m.: Staff from Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported an accident that occurred on Nelson Park Road near Dow City. The incident report listed a 2019 Jeff Grand Cherokee driven by Kody Beek, age 25.
September 26, 6:56 p.m.: Richard Weiland reported a property damage accident that happened on Highway 141 west of Charter Oak.
Fire
September 24, 6:31 p.m.: David Lechtenburg reported a tractor on fire on Fawn Road south of G Avenue, Deloit. The Deloit and Schleswig fire departments were paged.
Miscellaneous
September 24, 11:46 p.m.: Zach Loftus called in a report of an intoxicated female on Oak Avenue in Charter Oak.
September 25, 3:27 p.m.: Two callers reported a vicious dog running loose on Elm Street in Ricketts.
September 26, 8:21 p.m.: A caller reported the need for a possible motorist assist on Highway 39, Deloit. The incident report said the motorist had help en route.