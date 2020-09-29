Police Beat 9-29-2020

September 23, 9:23 a.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 59/141 and Medical Parkway. Ronald Raymond Anderson, 71, of Denison, told the investigating officer he was going to the hospital for an issue regarding his vision. He was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Impala and was attempting to make a left turn from Highway 59/141 onto Medical Parkway. He stated he did not see a vehicle coming down the hill and proceeded with his turn. The driver of the other vehicle, Frank Steven Juarez, 43, of Salix, stated he hit the brakes but could not avoid the collision. Juarez was driving a white 2019 Chevrolet cargo van. Anderson was not injured. His vehicle received $5,000 damage; it was considered totaled and a tow was arranged by the investigating officer. Juarez’s van received $500 damage and was able to be driven away. Anderson was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. A note on the report said Anderson will need to be reexamined for his driver’s license because he stated he has a hard time seeing.