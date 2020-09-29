Police Beat 9-29-2020

Arrests and charges
September 21, 3:41 p.m.: Jackie Darrell Sawyer, 78, of Denison, and Jill Renee Schmadeke, 60, of Denison, were arrested for disorderly conduct at their residence.
September 25: Kaurav Deep Singh Randhawa, 31, of Storm Lake, was cited and released for damage to commercial property. He damaged the handle of a cement smoothing tool at Ten Point Construction, of Denison. The value of the handle was $100.
September 27, 2:37 a.m.: Cheisa Temana Sweeney, 40, of Moore, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The traffic stop took place on Highway 30 in Denison.
September 28, 1:48 a.m.: Julie Ellen Fink, 45, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The traffic stop took place on 2nd Avenue North in Denison.
Accidents
September 23, 9:23 a.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 59/141 and Medical Parkway. Ronald Raymond Anderson, 71, of Denison, told the investigating officer he was going to the hospital for an issue regarding his vision. He was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Impala and was attempting to make a left turn from Highway 59/141 onto Medical Parkway. He stated he did not see a vehicle coming down the hill and proceeded with his turn. The driver of the other vehicle, Frank Steven Juarez, 43, of Salix, stated he hit the brakes but could not avoid the collision. Juarez was driving a white 2019 Chevrolet cargo van. Anderson was not injured. His vehicle received $5,000 damage; it was considered totaled and a tow was arranged by the investigating officer. Juarez’s van received $500 damage and was able to be driven away. Anderson was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. A note on the report said Anderson will need to be reexamined for his driver’s license because he stated he has a hard time seeing.
September 26, 3:51 p.m.: Joel Guzman, 17, reported that he hit a deer on Yellow Smoke Road near the entrance to the nature center. Damage was done to the hood of his vehicle. He advised he left the scene and waited until he got home to call in the report.
September 26, 5:11 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of South 17th Street and 1st Avenue South in Denison. Brenda Lee Crouch, 53, of Deloit, was driving a red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on 1st Avenue South. Maria Cortez Razo, 51, of Denison, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on South 17th Street. Cortez Razo’s vehicle struck Crouch’s vehicle in the intersection. Both drivers advised the investigating officer that they did not see each other’s vehicles. The drivers were not injured. Crouch’s pickup received $3,000 damage to the rear passenger side and was disabled. A tow was arranged by the investigating officer. Cortez Razo’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and was operable. Both drivers were cited for failure to maintain control.
September 27, 2:58 a.m.: A report was received of a car in a pond in a cornfield off Highway 30 west of 300th Street near Denison. No injuries were reported.
Vandalism
September 26, 10:40 p.m.: Jammie Lemon reported tires slashed on a vehicle in Schleswig.
Miscellaneous
September 24, 9:30 a.m.: One of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9s did a search of vehicles at Denison High School.
September 24: A report was received of a suspicious white vehicle looking for a bus stop on Avenue B.
September 24, 6:33 p.m.: The manager at Country View Trailer Court requested extra patrol.
September 27, 11:40 a.m.: A report was received about a yellow 4-wheeler being driven by a little boy and his sister and not stopping at stop signs in Kiron.