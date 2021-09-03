Police Beat 9-3-2021

September 1: Donald Dale Blank, of Kiron was arrested for sexual abuse - 3rd degree and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, all class C felonies; possession of methamphetamine-1st offense, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. The location of the arrest was in Kiron.

August 30, 5:53 p.m.: Francisco Alvarez Ramirez, 43, of Denison, was driving a purple 1972 Plymouth Barracuda and Guadalupe Garcia-Rodriguez, 46, of Denison, was driving a silver 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. Both were traveling east on Highway 30 when Ramirez stopped to initiate a left turn onto South 15th Street and his vehicle was struck in the rear by Garcia-Rodriguez’s vehicle. No one was injured. Each vehicle received $1,000 damage. Garcia-Rodriguez was cited for following too closely. The accident report noted that Ramirez’s car did not have a left taillight and did not have operational turn signals at the time, which may have contributed to the accident.