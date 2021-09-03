 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Beat 9-3-2021
0 comments

Police Beat 9-3-2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police beat graphic

Arrests

September 1, 6:12 p.m.: During a traffic stop, David Garza, 31, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. The traffic stop took place on Highway 30 by the Tyson plant.

September 1: Donald Dale Blank, of Kiron was arrested for sexual abuse - 3rd degree and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, all class C felonies; possession of methamphetamine-1st offense, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. The location of the arrest was in Kiron.

Theft

August 31, 7:23 a.m.: Jacob Kluver reported that his shop in rural Kiron had been broken into had a handgun stolen.

Accident

August 30, 5:53 p.m.: Francisco Alvarez Ramirez, 43, of Denison, was driving a purple 1972 Plymouth Barracuda and Guadalupe Garcia-Rodriguez, 46, of Denison, was driving a silver 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. Both were traveling east on Highway 30 when Ramirez stopped to initiate a left turn onto South 15th Street and his vehicle was struck in the rear by Garcia-Rodriguez’s vehicle. No one was injured. Each vehicle received $1,000 damage. Garcia-Rodriguez was cited for following too closely. The accident report noted that Ramirez’s car did not have a left taillight and did not have operational turn signals at the time, which may have contributed to the accident.

Miscellaneous

August 31, 9:10 p.m.: A caller reported a blue SUV-style vehicle traveling all over the road at a variety of speeds on Highway 141 eastbound by the Kenwood Road. The vehicle could not be located by the officer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics