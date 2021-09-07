Police Beat 9-7-2021

September 3, 1:46 a.m.: Kurt Brosamle, rural Dunlap, reported a male subject was driving around on his yard saying he was looking for a tornado. The subject left about 30 minutes prior to the report being called in and was last seen driving westbound on Highway 37 from the residence. Later on, at 4:48 a.m., William Chevez, 33, got his vehicle stuck in a field southeast of Ute on 100th Street, trying to escape from a tornado. He drove his white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee through the property of Steve Thies to get back to where he was at, according to a 911 map. He was advised to stop by Thies’s residence and make arrangement to pay for damages, which he advised he would do. His vehicle was privately towed by Waderich Towing.