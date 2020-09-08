Police Beat 9-8-2020

Arrests
At 8:35 p.m. on September 3, Rachel Ann Wight, 45, of Vail, was arrested for OWI. The location of the offense was at Court Street and 1st Avenue North in Denison.
At 7:28 p.m. on September 3, Kevin Michael DeWolf, 31, of Arion, was arrested for simple assault.
At 9:29 p.m. on September 3, Raul Casillas Martinez was arrested on a Crawford County warrant in Dow City.
Vandalism
Sometimes between 7 and 9 p.m. on September 3, a window was broken in a vehicle at the Wheels and Deals shop in Denison. The value of the side window was $150.