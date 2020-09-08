 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Beat 9-8-2020
0 comments

Police Beat 9-8-2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
police beat graphic

Arrests

At 8:35 p.m. on September 3, Rachel Ann Wight, 45, of Vail, was arrested for OWI. The location of the offense was at Court Street and 1st Avenue North in Denison.

At 7:28 p.m. on September 3, Kevin Michael DeWolf, 31, of Arion, was arrested for simple assault.

At 9:29 p.m. on September 3, Raul Casillas Martinez was arrested on a Crawford County warrant in Dow City.

Vandalism

Sometimes between 7 and 9 p.m. on September 3, a window was broken in a vehicle at the Wheels and Deals shop in Denison. The value of the side window was $150.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics