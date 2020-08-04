Police Beat

Arrests
At 10:07 p.m. on July 29, Zhane Michael Frazier, 22, of Denison, was arrested for driving under suspension.
At 10:10 p.m. on July 30, Matthew Jordan Moran, 23, of Denison, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. The incident happened on South 7th Street.
At 10:50 p.m. on July 31, Luis Miguel Cabrera Cabrera, 40, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
At 2:20 a.m. on August 1, Harley David Anderson, 21, of Irwin, was arrested and charged with OWI 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was stopped on 1st Avenue North.
At 12:49 a.m. on August 2, Brandon Enrique Ayala, 21, of Denison, was arrested on a Webster County warrant.
At 1:20 a.m. on August 2, Lazaro Carratala Terrero, 27, of Denison, was arrested and charged with driving while suspended. The traffic stop occurred on Avenue C.
At 2:30 a.m. on August 2, Jeffery Cameron Noel, 21, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was also cited for reckless driving. The incident took place on 6th Avenue North.
At 10:47 p.m. on August 2, Seiner Andres Loarca Martin, 22, of Denison, was arrested and charged with driving while revoked, a serious misdemeanor. The traffic stop took place at North 20th Street and Broadway.
Accidents
At 12:30 p.m. on July 31, Joshua Lee Brink, 21, of Dow City, was backing a black 2004 Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot at Ampride and did not see a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry and backed into it. The Camry received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. Brink’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear driver’s side.
A hit-and-run accident in the parking lot at Pronto was reported at 2:37 p.m. on July 31. Thomas Sitzmann stated that he was in his silver 2012 Honda Ridgeline pickup in the parking lot at Pronto when a white semi with a white trailer backed into his pickup, causing $5,000 damage to the rear middle. Sitzmann describe the driver as a male with long white hair and as having a dog in the cab with him. Sitzmann said he told the driver that he backed into his truck, at which point the driver denied backing into the pickup and then drove off, heading north on 7th Street towards the Smithfield Foods plant. The investigating officer checked with Smithfield’s security and no semis arrived at the plant shortly after the incident took place. The investigating officer also spoke with Pronto’s attendant, and the attendant didn’t have access to the security camera footage but did state they didn’t think they were currently working. The attendant would request the manger to look at the footage on Monday (August 3).
Theft
At 7:18 a.m. on August 3, Mike Huebert reported a stolen post hole digger.
Stolen/abandoned vehicle found
On August 1, a white 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, valued at $5,000 was reported missing or stolen by Jeremy Paul Cromwell, of Lake View. It was later found abandoned.