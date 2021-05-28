Police Beat

Arrests and citations

May 22, 1:31 a.m.: Lesley Anne Bielenberg, 28, of Maxwell, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. She was stopped on North 20th Street in Denison.

May 25, 10:47 a.m.: Jennifer Lynn Stricker, 38, of Carroll, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Property seized was two bags containing methamphetamine and one clear glass pipe. The location of the offense was a parking lot at McDonald’s in Denison.

May 26, 2 a.m.: Rose Marie Nava, 21, was arrested for driving while barred. She was also issued a warning for a tail light/brake light not functioning. The traffic stop took place on Highway 30 west of Vail.

Accidents

May 24, 9:24 p.m.: Nick Owens reported a car versus deer accident south of 2995 130th Street, Dunlap.