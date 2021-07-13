Police Beat

Arrest

July 9, 6:49 p.m.: Joseph Miles Treinen, 35, was arrested for fraudulent use of registration. He was taken to the Ida County Jail. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 30 near APC.

July 10: Brenda Flores, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for 5th degree theft at Walmart in Denison.

Accidents

July 10, 12:10 a.m.: Mario Alejandro Gomez, 19, of Denison, was driving a red 2016 Hyundai Sonata and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 39. A black 2018 Mercedes C300 was approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. Gomez stated that one of his passengers told him to stop. Upon stopping midway through the intersection, the Mercedes sideswiped Gomez’s vehicle. The Mercedes failed to stop for the posted stop sign. The unidentified driver of the Mercedes reportedly turned off its lights and left the scene of the accident. No one was injured. Gomez’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front passenger side corner.