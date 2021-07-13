Police Beat

Arrest
July 9, 6:49 p.m.: Joseph Miles Treinen, 35, was arrested for fraudulent use of registration. He was taken to the Ida County Jail. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 30 near APC.
July 10: Brenda Flores, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for 5th degree theft at Walmart in Denison.
Accidents
July 10, 12:10 a.m.: Mario Alejandro Gomez, 19, of Denison, was driving a red 2016 Hyundai Sonata and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 39. A black 2018 Mercedes C300 was approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. Gomez stated that one of his passengers told him to stop. Upon stopping midway through the intersection, the Mercedes sideswiped Gomez’s vehicle. The Mercedes failed to stop for the posted stop sign. The unidentified driver of the Mercedes reportedly turned off its lights and left the scene of the accident. No one was injured. Gomez’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front passenger side corner.
July 10, 2:56 p.m.: Jessica June Schonscheck, 31, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Avenue C. Jose Luis Rodriguez Meja, 43, of Denison, was driving a blue 2001 Ford F350 pickup, also traveling east on Avenue C and was behind the Schonscheck vehicle. Shonscheck was stopped for a red traffic light, intending to make a right turn. The Rodriguez Meja vehicle struck the rear of Schonscheck’s Jeep, causing $3,000 damage to the rear middle. Rodriguez Meja’s pickup received $2,000 damage to the front middle. Both vehicles were driven away. No injuries were reported. The accident report noted a brake system defect. Rodriguez Meja was cited for following too close.
Miscellaneous
July 9, 11:08 a.m.: Curtis Turner reported an impaired driver driving east on E16 near Schleswig. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
July 11, 8:30 p.m.: A fireworks complaint was reported on Railroad Street in Buck Grove.
July 11, 2:49 p.m.: A caller reported a gray Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 141 near Charter Oak. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.