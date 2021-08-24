Police Beat

Arrests and citations
August 21, 8:23 p.m.: A citation for driving under suspension was issued to Joseph M. Treinen, 36. The location of the offense was outside The Pub in Denison.
August 21, 10:50 p.m.: Robert Boll was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and was taken into custody in Dow City.
August 21, 11:19 p.m.: Jonathan Miguel Mendoza Castaneda, 33, of Denison, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for driving while suspended. The incident took place on Highway 30 in Denison.
Vandalism, theft
August 19, 8:58 p.m.: Pam Teas reported that on the date listed someone removed the wooden handrail from the back deck of her residence at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison. The handrail was valued at $20. There were no suspects at the time the incident report was filed.
August 20, 8:26 p.m.: A report was received about the vandalism of a house on 3rd Street South in Charter Oak. The incident report was forwarded to the Charter Oak officer to investigate.
Miscellaneous
August 20, 2:05 a.m.: Joe Gorden reported that his tractor was on fire on 170th Street northeast of Dow City. He believed it to be an electrical issue. He reported it for insurance purposes and did not need law enforcement to respond. He said there was nothing criminal involved.
August 21, 8:15 p.m.: A report was received about a concrete form in the northbound lane of Highway 59 in Schleswig.
August 22, 4:26 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Manilla officer with an investigation.
August 22, 4:47 p.m.: Pam Eddins reported that someone was shooting off rifles with the sound coming from behind her residence on Deloit Boulevard. She reported she could not see anyone but just heard the shots.
August 22, 6:47 p.m.: A report was filed that a male subject fell in the processing room at the jail and had chest pain. The subject was taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital.