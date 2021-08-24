Police Beat

Arrests and citations

August 21, 8:23 p.m.: A citation for driving under suspension was issued to Joseph M. Treinen, 36. The location of the offense was outside The Pub in Denison.

August 21, 10:50 p.m.: Robert Boll was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and was taken into custody in Dow City.

August 21, 11:19 p.m.: Jonathan Miguel Mendoza Castaneda, 33, of Denison, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for driving while suspended. The incident took place on Highway 30 in Denison.

Vandalism, theft

August 19, 8:58 p.m.: Pam Teas reported that on the date listed someone removed the wooden handrail from the back deck of her residence at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison. The handrail was valued at $20. There were no suspects at the time the incident report was filed.

August 20, 8:26 p.m.: A report was received about the vandalism of a house on 3rd Street South in Charter Oak. The incident report was forwarded to the Charter Oak officer to investigate.

Miscellaneous