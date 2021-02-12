Police Beat

February 2, 3:51 p.m.; Joseph Cyril Hladik III, 43, of Hennessey, Oklahoma, was driving a blue 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor with a trailer and was traveling north on Highway 59, approaching the middle intersection with Highway 30 in Denison. Simon Buombiey Jacob, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving a black 2007 Honda Accord west on Highway 30 and was crossing Highway 59. Hladik failed to stop for a posted sign and struck Jacob’s vehicle in the left, front quarter. Due to the impact, Jacob’s vehicle rotated to the right and came to rest in the snow-covered grass, triangular median in the intersection. Hladik admitted to failing to stop for the stop sign and advised that he was unfamiliar with the intersection. The side airbag in Jacob’s vehicle was deployed. He received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries and was transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. His vehicle received $9,000, was considered totaled and was towed from the scene. The semi-tractor Hladik was driving, owed by Four Jacks & 1 Jenny LLC, of Skidmore, Missouri, received $5,000 damage to the front driver side corner and could be driven away. Hladik was uninjured. He was cited for failing to obey a stop sign.