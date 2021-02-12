Police Beat

Arrests, citations and warrants
February 9, 7:06 a.m. Anthony A. Venson, 29, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was arrested for 5th-degree theft. He is accused of taking a singing doll and a Cut Body, valued at $54.72, from Walmart in Denison. Rayvone Robert Gore-Willia, 27, also of Lafayette, Louisiana, was also arrested for 5th-degree theft at the same time for taking property from Walmart.
February 10, 12:47 a.m.: Judy Ann Gress, 59, of Schleswig, was served a warrant for failure to appear in court.
February 10, 2:57 a.m.: Jovanny Morales was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Accidents
February 2, 3:51 p.m.; Joseph Cyril Hladik III, 43, of Hennessey, Oklahoma, was driving a blue 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor with a trailer and was traveling north on Highway 59, approaching the middle intersection with Highway 30 in Denison. Simon Buombiey Jacob, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving a black 2007 Honda Accord west on Highway 30 and was crossing Highway 59. Hladik failed to stop for a posted sign and struck Jacob’s vehicle in the left, front quarter. Due to the impact, Jacob’s vehicle rotated to the right and came to rest in the snow-covered grass, triangular median in the intersection. Hladik admitted to failing to stop for the stop sign and advised that he was unfamiliar with the intersection. The side airbag in Jacob’s vehicle was deployed. He received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries and was transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. His vehicle received $9,000, was considered totaled and was towed from the scene. The semi-tractor Hladik was driving, owed by Four Jacks & 1 Jenny LLC, of Skidmore, Missouri, received $5,000 damage to the front driver side corner and could be driven away. Hladik was uninjured. He was cited for failing to obey a stop sign.
February 8, 7:58 a.m.: Edgar Guillermo, 18, of Denison, was driving a black 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup north in the 700 block of North 16th Street in Denison and was stopped in a line of vehicles that were backed up due to the high school traffic and poor road conditions. Maria Luisa Perez Barrena, 18, of Denison, was driving a white 2001 Saturn, also headed north on North 16th Street, and was unable to stop due to the slick road conditions; her vehicle struck Guillermo’s pickup in the rear end. A third vehicle, a black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Elizabeth Faith Ayala-Clemons, 16, of Denison, was also northbound on North 16th Street, was unable to stop due to the road conditions and struck the rear of Perez Barrena’s Saturn. No one was injured. Perez Barrena and Ayala-Clemons were cited for following too closely. Guillermo’s pickup received $100 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. Perez Barrena’s Saturn received $10,000 damage to the front middle, was considered totaled and was towed from the scene. Ayala-Clemons’ Jeep received $1,000 damage to the front middle and could be driven away.
February 8, 6:11 p.m.: Haven Michael Reese, 19, of Aspinwall, was driving a black 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup, was backing west along 2nd Avenue South in Denison and backed into the front of a black 2012 Dodge Charter that was legally parked along the street and was facing east. Reese’s pickup received very little, if any damage. The front bumper on the Dodge was broken; damage was estimated at $500.
February 10, 7:56 a.m.: Terra Lynn Sell, 33, of Denison, was driving a gray 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe west on 1st Avenue North and was approaching the intersection with 18th Street. Ashley Ann Potts, 38, of Denison, was driving a bronze 2016 Honda Odyssey south on 18th Street. The intersection is uncontrolled (no traffic signage). Neither vehicle was able to stop due the snow/slush/ice pack on the road surface. Sell would be required to yield to the vehicle on the right. No one was injured. Sell was cited for operation without registration. Her vehicle received $2,000 damage to the middle passenger side. The Potts vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front driver’s side corner. Both vehicles could be driven away from the scene.
February 10, 12:54 p.m.: Henry Frederick Kolls, 77, of Denison, was backing a tan 1989 Ford F150 pickup in a southerly direction onto 3rd Avenue North from a private parking lot. A white 2017 Toyota Highlander was legally parked immediately off 3rd Avenue South at the residential property 1113 on a concrete pad, facing west. Kolls’s pickup struck the right, middle side of the Toyota, causing $3,000 damage. Kolls was not injured. His pickup received $500 damage to the rear passenger side corner and could be driven away from the scene.
Vandalism
February 10, 5:10 p.m.: Brett Powell reported tires slashed at a residence on East Fulton Street in Dow City.
Miscellaneous
February 8, 7:27 p.m.: A Kiron resident reported receiving threats via Facebook Messenger.
February 9, 12:14 p.m.: The recovery of a stolen snowblade was reported.
February 10, 6:31 p.m.: A report was called in about a male with a backpack walking north on Highway 45, north of Manilla, approaching Highway 141. The caller thought the subject should be checked on.
February 10, 7 p.m.: A report was called in about a truck pulled off the road on Highway 30 at the second bridge east of Denison. The truck appeared to be smoking. The truck could not be located by law enforcement.