Police report, 12-17-2021

Arrests

December 12, 5:37 a.m.: Danielle Jo Carter, 30, of Denison, was arrested for the theft of a cigarette urn from WESCO Industries and was charged with theft in the fifth degree.

December 13, 10:04 p.m.: Cervando Cruz Perez, 23, and Moises Alexander Carrera, 27, both of Denison, were arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – a clear glass pipe with drug residue.

Thefts

December 13, 3:15 p.m.: Bob Rosener reported a theft from a hog confinement in rural Vail. Sometime within the last two weeks, an unknown subject or subjects took approximately $200 worth of hog wire.

December 13, 10:30 p.m.: A white 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was reported stolen from 1209 North 26th Street in Denison. The vehicle is valued at $6,500.

December 14, 11:10 a.m.: Stephanie Adams, of Dow City, reported a theft from her garage. Sometime since December 12, someone broke into the garage and took a catalytic converter off a 2004 BMW, a large floor air compressor, several large plastic tubs/containers and several small square containers with handles on them.

Accidents

December 14, 7:14 a.m.: Tricia Malone reported a vehicle versus cow accident on U Avenue near Buck Grove.

December 15, 3 p.m.: Jenna Beam, of Denison, reported an accident that had happened the night of December 10. She said that at approximately 8:30 p.m. she was driving east on Highway 30 when a truck swerved into her lane of travel and struck her 2015 Jeep Renegade, causing damage to the driver’s side mirror and door. The other person did not stop or yield to her vehicle. The roadway was icy. The accident happened one mile east of the American Protein plant.

Miscellaneous

December 13, 9:32 p.m.: Kyle Miller reported a suspicious RV on 130th Street south of M Avenue, Charter Oak.

December 14, 12:13 p.m.: Joe Shields reported a semi in a driveway at 2639 Highway 59, Denison. He was not sure how it was going to get out.