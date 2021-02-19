Police Report 2-19-2021

Arrests, citations and warrants
February 11, 11 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department pursued a silver Ford F150 pickup westbound on E16 just east of Schleswig, and stopped the vehicle for speeding at 74 miles per hour (MPH) in a 55 MPH zone. Dakota Michael Miller, 28, was arrested for OWI-1st, reckless driving, two counts of failing to obey a stop sign, and he received two speeding citations.
February 12, 8:58 p.m.: Selina Hoa Hua, 22, was arrested for possession of marijuana-1st offense while at San Juan Auto Sales in Denison.
February 13, 8:54 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Highway 59 south of U Avenue, Denison, David Moises Flores Martinez, 28, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and for driving while barred.
February 14, 11:13 a.m.: Jody Lavonne Cox, 47, of Hornick, went to the Denison Police station to turn herself in on an active arrest warrant. She was read the arrested warrant and book into jail without incident.
February 15: Cory Gail Hess, 49, of Dunlap, was arrested for theft of merchandise valued at $48.42 from Hy-Vee in Denison.
February 16, 6:42 p.m.: Zachary Roger Preul, 32, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.
Vandalism
February 18, 5:48 a.m.: Toni Lingle reported that the windshield on Skyler Lingle’s picked was broken and that the pickup was also spray painted on Main Street in Charter Oak.
Accidents
February 7, 7:20 p.m.: Linda Marie Sloss, 71, of Kiron, was driving a red 2015 Jeep Renegade east on E16. Just west of 230th Street and roadway was snow and ice packed, and Sloss lost control of her vehicle due to the road conditions. The vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled onto the passenger side. Side airbags deployed. A passer-by stopped and pulled the vehicle back onto its wheels and got Sloss out. Sloss stated she was not injured but she did consent to go with relatives to be checked out at the hospital. Due to road and weather conditions, the vehicle was left in the ditch and removed at a later date. The Jeep received $2,000 damage.
February 11, 9 a.m.: A hit-and-run accident was reported. A gold 2001 Mazda Protege was parked unattended, facing south in the 200 block of South 25th Street, Denison. An unknown vehicle struck the left rear of the Mazda and left the scene without reporting it. No vehicle debris was left by the suspect vehicle, though it appears the suspect vehicle may have been a taller vehicle, as the impact on the Mazda was 2.5-3 feet high. The report said that the suspect vehicle could have been backing from the T.A.P. building. The Mazda received $2,500 damage to the rear driver side.
February 12, 3 a.m.: Teresa Ayuol Bol, 37, of Denison, was driving a gold 2009 Saturn Outlook uphill, going south on Oakridge Drive. Her vehicle lost traction and she attempted to back down the hill. Her vehicle hit a mail box on the west side of the street. Bol then backed her vehicle into the eastern field. She left her vehicle at the scene without reporting the accident. The mail box, belonging to Cobblestone Inn & Suites, received $1,500 damage. Bol’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear middle.
February 15, 6:40 p.m.: Eduardo Vera Nieto called about an accident that happened but hadn’t been called in and reported. A black 2008 Ford Focus SE hit a mailbox pole. The driver of the vehicle did let the owners of the property know about it.
Miscellaneous
February 13, 7:20 a.m.: Mark Regaller called in a report of receiving a phone scam/threats.
February 13, 7:27 p.m.: Tammy Boell asked for a welfare check on a dog. The sheriff’s office advised the owner to keep an eye on their dogs. The owner said he would move them into the barn later. The location was on Highway 30, Denison.
February 14, 5:20 p.m.: Randy Mahnke reported dog-at-large issues on 370th Street.
February 15, 1:56 p.m.: Richie Malone called about a vehicle at the end of a driveway on Earling Road, Dow City. The motorist was assisted.
February 15, 4:19 p.m.: A caller advised of a semi stalled and blocking the roadway on Highway 39 near Deloit.