Police Report 2-19-2021

Accidents

February 7, 7:20 p.m.: Linda Marie Sloss, 71, of Kiron, was driving a red 2015 Jeep Renegade east on E16. Just west of 230th Street and roadway was snow and ice packed, and Sloss lost control of her vehicle due to the road conditions. The vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled onto the passenger side. Side airbags deployed. A passer-by stopped and pulled the vehicle back onto its wheels and got Sloss out. Sloss stated she was not injured but she did consent to go with relatives to be checked out at the hospital. Due to road and weather conditions, the vehicle was left in the ditch and removed at a later date. The Jeep received $2,000 damage.

February 11, 9 a.m.: A hit-and-run accident was reported. A gold 2001 Mazda Protege was parked unattended, facing south in the 200 block of South 25th Street, Denison. An unknown vehicle struck the left rear of the Mazda and left the scene without reporting it. No vehicle debris was left by the suspect vehicle, though it appears the suspect vehicle may have been a taller vehicle, as the impact on the Mazda was 2.5-3 feet high. The report said that the suspect vehicle could have been backing from the T.A.P. building. The Mazda received $2,500 damage to the rear driver side.