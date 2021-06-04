Pollice Beat 6-4-2021

Arrests and warrants
May 27, 3:32 p.m.: Caroline Michelle Wishon, 28, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. The incident occurred at an address on 170th Street, Dow City.
May 28, 3:22 p.m.: A deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office picked up Nathaneal Herrin at the Carroll County Jail. Herrin was served with four warrants and transported to the Crawford County Jail.
May 29, 4:53 p.m.: Zach Freese, of Manilla, was arrested for domestic abuse, aggravated assault, interference with office acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident took place on 10th Avenue in Manilla.
May 30, 7:30 p.m.: Jared Nathan Ransom, 41, of Denison, was arrested for intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure or provoke fear, and domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – 1st offense. The incident occurred at a residence on 2nd Avenue North in Denison.
May 31, 5:17 p.m.: Jasen Lee Bebout, 44, of Kiron, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.
May 31, 6:22 p.m.: Lacy Jo Martinez, 38, of Lineville, was arrested for operating under the influence (narcotics) – 1st offense. The location of the offense was at the outside the Pronto gas station on Highway 30.
June 1, 3:30 a.m.: Daniel Mathiang Mabuoi, 39, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.
June 2, 4:20 p.m.: Aker Deng Machar, 24, of Denison, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Vandalism
May 30: The Edward Jones Investments office on Broadway in Denison reported a window had been shot out with a BB pellet sometime between 4:53 p.m. on May 29 and 12 p.m. on May 31. The window was valued at $1,000, making the crime criminal mischief in the third degree.
May 29, 7:47 p.m.: Robert Boll reported a window smashed in on his vehicle while he was in it. A gray SUV took off. He was unable to provide license plate information. The incident took place on Kenwood Road, Arion.
Accidents
May 27, 9:45 a.m.: Mark Turner Davis, 65, of Kiron, was driving a tan 1997 Ford F15 pickup north on Highway 59 and ran the stop sign at the intersection with Arrowhead Drive. His pickup collided with a red 2014 Ford Edge station wagon which was being driven by Scott Nicholas Jacoby, 53, of Danbury. Jacoby was negotiating a left turn from the southbound lane of Highway 59 onto Arrowhead Drive. No one was injured. Both vehicles received $20,000 damage, were considered totaled and had to be towed. Davis was cited for failure to obey the stop sign and yield the right of way.
May 28, 10:25 p.m.: Ryan Theodore Kline, 23, of Neola, was driving a maroon 2008 Ford Fusion east in the 3800 block of Highway 141 near Manilla when a deer entered the roadway. Kline was unable to avoid hitting the deer, causing $4,000 damage to the vehicle, owned by Gary Hilbert Balk, of Manning. Kline received minor injuries due to the airbag being deployed. The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue were called.
May 29, 9:43 a.m.: James Luther Porter, 52, of Ida Grove, was backing a red 2005 Silverado pickup from the first parking stall east of the cart corral in row No. 2 in the Walmart parking lot. Felix Martinez Corona, 45, of Denison, was backing a white 2005 Lexus from an opposing parking stall. Porter’s pickup struck the right rear door of Martinez Corona’s Lexus. The pickup received $100 damage to the rear driver side corner. The Lexus received $1,000 damage. No one was injured. The accident report noted that the Lexus was a recent purchase, did not have license plates and was past the 30-day registration date.
May 30, 2:41 a.m.: David Jesus Ayala, 18, of Carroll, was driving a silver 2014 Dodge Charger east on Highway 30. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled in the north ditch until it struck a culvert. The front air bags deployed. The investigating deputy approached the vehicle and did not observe a driver. A short while later the deputy observed a subject laying in the middle of the lane and the Crawford County Ambulance was dispatched. Ayala was transported by the Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was treated for injuries. The investigating deputy said that Ayala smelled of an alcoholic beverage and had an empty container in the vehicle. Ayala was charged with failure to maintain control, driving while suspended and possession of alcohol – under age. The vehicle, owned by Michael Lynn Heard, of Carroll, received $15,000 damage and was towed by Waderich Towing.
May 30, 9:22 p.m.: A car versus deer property-damage only accident was reported on Highway 141, between 340th Street and 350th Street, near Manilla. Brock Nelson, 23, was the driver of the silver Ford Fusion involved in the accident.
May 31, 7:35 p.m.: Chad Reining reported an accident with no injuries that occurred on Highway 59 five miles south of Riverview Drive south of Denison.
June 1, 3:40 p.m.: Madyson Marie Label, 16, of Woodbine, was driving a gray 203 Chevrolet Malibu east on Highway 30. At the 1800 block her vehicle rear-ended a blue 2009 Ford Focus which was being driven by Avyan Rosales, 14, of Denison. Rosales was initiating a left turn from Highway 30 onto South 18th Street. No one was injured. Label’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled. A tow was arranged. Rosales’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the rear middle. Label was cited for following too close. Rosales was cited for not having a valid license.
Dog bite
May 27, 5:19 p.m.: Justina Kloewer reported a dog bite incident that occurred at an address on 3rd Street in Manilla. An incident had also been reported at 9:42 a.m. the same day at the same address by Jacki Blackwell. The incident report stated that Tyler Schwager was bitten by his own dog and had verified that the dog’s shots were up to date.
May 28, 3:23 p.m.: Hannah with Urgent Care, Carroll, reported a dog bite that happened at an address on Highway 59, Denison, on May 26. A nine-year-old had been bitten on the head and an ear; stitches were required. The dog was current on all shots and was impounded for observation.
May 29, 4:36 p.m.: Alex Jimenez reported a vicious dog attacked his dog and daughter while they were out walking in Deloit.
Miscellaneous
May 28, 11:14 a.m.: A report was called in about a possible impaired driver at the parking lot at the Yellow Smoke Park beach.
May 29, 10:50 a.m.: Ryan Webb reported a subject in a blue Chevrolet pickup with South Dakota license plates not acting right. The pickup was parked by the Co-op in Aspinwall. The investigating officer was unable to locate the subject.
May 30, 7:53 p.m.: A report was received about a vehicle in the roadway at Highway 141 and 160th Street, Charter Oak. The vehicle was towed for being a traffic hazard.
May 31, 8:46 p.m.: A K-9 deployment was reported at the south junction of Highway 59/141, south of Denison.
June 1, 2:37 a.m.: Steve Thies called in a report about people who were yelling on his property on 100th Street, Ute. The investigating officer was unable to locate any people.
June 1, 12:06 p.m.: A report was called in about a truck with no lug nuts on a tire in the road by the park in Dow City.
June 1, 2:07 p.m.: A male caller reported dogs attacked by another dog at Country View Mobile Home Park near Denison.
June 1, 7:30 p.m.: A report was received about issues with a temporary stop light on Highway 39 just north of Buffalo Road.
June 1, 10:19 p.m.: A report was received about a possible reckless driver traveling south on Highway 59, south of F Avenue.
June 2, 4:12 a.m.: John Kelly reported a semi in the middle of a bridge blocking traffic. The location was a bridge on Highway 39 south of Deloit. The semi was moved off the traveled portion to the side of the road and the driver would be attempting to fix it.
June 2, 7:30 p.m.: Beth Sharp reported a black and gray car that kept driving by her house, revving its engine and traveling at a high rate of speed. She reported she was concerned for the safety of the kids playing outside.
June 2, 11:09 p.m.: Two callers reported a large brown cow out on Highway 141/Kenwood Road, Charter Oak.