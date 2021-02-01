Sentencing date set in former credit union head teller’s embezzlement case

The sentencing of Brenda Jensen, the former head teller of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, has been set for 3:15 p.m. on March 8, in Courtroom 3 at the federal courthouse in Sioux City.

On October 20 last year, Jensen, 53, pleaded guilty in federal court in Sioux City to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from May 2012 through March 2018, along with another employee.

Jensen’s sister, Janine Keim, the former manager of Consumers Credit Union, pleaded not guilty in federal court on December 16 to embezzling approximately $1,486,647 and making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration. She had been indicted on those charges on December 8.

Keim’s trial, originally scheduled for February 1, was reset to 9 a.m. on April 5, in Courtroom 3, at the federal courthouse in Sioux City. The plea notice deadline was set for March 8.