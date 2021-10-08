Sentencing in Keim case set for November 22

A sentencing date for Janine Keim, of Denison, was set for 1 p.m. on November 22, according to an order setting the sentencing hearing filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday.
The sentencing will take place in the third floor courtroom at the federal courthouse in Sioux City.
The order setting the sentencing hearing contains provisions to confer regarding contested issues, if any exist.
On May 24, Keim, former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
The charge is the second of two counts on which Keim was indicted on December 8 last year.
Count 1 is embezzlement by a Credit Union Employee. According to a document filed in federal court on Monday, Count 1 will be dismissed at the time of sentencing, per a plea agreement.
Keim had pleaded not guilty to both counts on December 16. On May 10, Keim’s attorney, Robert Tiefenthaler, filed her intent to plead guilty.
The embezzlement charge had accused Keim of taking approximately $1,486,647 from Consumers Credit Union from May 2012 through March 2018.
The charge of making false statements says Keim completed and filed call reports representing that certain monies or funds were held by Consumers Credit Union when she knew the call reports were incorrect and that Consumers Credit Union did not hold the funds. The charge continues that this was done to conceal monies or funds taken by Keim and at least one other employee.
Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, 54, who had been the head teller for Consumers Credit Union, pleaded guilty in federal court on October 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from the credit union from May 2012 through March 2018. She was sentenced on May 25 to 36 month’s imprisonment and was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29. She was also ordered to serve two years’ supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
According to online information from the Bureau of Prisons, Jensen is serving her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minnesota. Her release date is listed as February 20, 2024.