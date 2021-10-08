Sentencing in Keim case set for November 22

A sentencing date for Janine Keim, of Denison, was set for 1 p.m. on November 22, according to an order setting the sentencing hearing filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

The sentencing will take place in the third floor courtroom at the federal courthouse in Sioux City.

The order setting the sentencing hearing contains provisions to confer regarding contested issues, if any exist.

On May 24, Keim, former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

The charge is the second of two counts on which Keim was indicted on December 8 last year.

Count 1 is embezzlement by a Credit Union Employee. According to a document filed in federal court on Monday, Count 1 will be dismissed at the time of sentencing, per a plea agreement.

Keim had pleaded not guilty to both counts on December 16. On May 10, Keim’s attorney, Robert Tiefenthaler, filed her intent to plead guilty.

The embezzlement charge had accused Keim of taking approximately $1,486,647 from Consumers Credit Union from May 2012 through March 2018.