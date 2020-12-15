Special law enforcement effort to remove drunk drivers from the roads this season

The holiday season is known for celebrations and traditions, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to impaired driving.

Iowa law enforcement agencies across the state will partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this holiday season to remove impaired drivers from the roads and help save lives. From December 18 to January 1, motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement.

The statistics prove that a lot of work has to be done to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds drivers that impaired driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As motorists head out to the holiday festivities, remember, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Sobering statistics:

- 2018 traffic fatalities in Iowa, 27% involved alcohol-impaired driving.

- According to NHTSA, 839 people lost their lives nationally in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during December 2018.