Special law enforcement effort to remove drunk drivers from the roads this season

The holiday season is known for celebrations and traditions, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to impaired driving.
Iowa law enforcement agencies across the state will partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this holiday season to remove impaired drivers from the roads and help save lives. From December 18 to January 1, motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement.
The statistics prove that a lot of work has to be done to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds drivers that impaired driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As motorists head out to the holiday festivities, remember, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Sobering statistics:
- 2018 traffic fatalities in Iowa, 27% involved alcohol-impaired driving.
- According to NHTSA, 839 people lost their lives nationally in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during December 2018.
- Despite the fact it’s illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2018 one person was killed every 50 minutes by a drunk driver on our nation’s roads.
- During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year.
- An OWI can cost $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, repairs and lost time at work.
- In 2018, 85 lives were taken by alcohol-impaired traffic crashes in Iowa. Don’t be the reason someone doesn’t get home this holiday season.
Remember to plan ahead if you will be celebrating with an impairing substance. If you plan to indulge, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Call a taxi, friend or Uber. If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take the role seriously and do not partake in alcohol or any other drugs.