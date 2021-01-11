Stolen tractor found in partially disassembled state; rural Manning resident arrested on a class C felony

On December 27, a 1976 John Deere tractor, valued at $18,000, was taken from the William Magill farm property near Charter Oak.

During the course of the investigation, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office personnel received information that the tractor was possibly at a rural Manning residence located in Crawford County.

Sheriff’s office personnel, with the assistance of the Crawford County Attorney’s Office, went to the residence and located the tractor, which had been partially disassembled. The tractor and most of the parts were recovered.

Tyler Leitz, of rural Manning, was charged and arrested for possession of stolen property in excess of $10,000, a class C felony.

The investigation is continuing by sheriff’s office personnel.