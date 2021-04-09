Stolen traffic signs pose threat to traveling public; county engineer asks for public’s help

Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman on Wednesday reported to the Sheriff’s Office the theft of five traffic signs.

Assman said he does not know when the signs were taken; the theft was discovered earlier this week.

“The sign technician was out and noticed that there were signs that the posts had actually been sawed off with a Sawzall or some sort of a saw,” Assman said.

The missing signs were an advance railroad crossing sign at 380th and Highway 30, a T intersection sign from G Avenue and 380th Street, a double arrow turn sign from Q Avenue and 310th Street, a stop sign at G Avenue and 320th Street and another at N Avenue and 300th Street.

Removal of the signs is a safety issue, Assman said.

“The people that are doing this have to realize that all of those signs have a specific purpose, which is to protect the traveling public from what they might encounter in front of them,” he said.

“Without those, the driver who is not familiar with the roadway is given no advance notice of what they may encounter. They’re all there for a reason and taking them puts those travelers at risk.”

Assman said the county crews had replaced most of the signs as of Thursday.