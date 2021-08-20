Suspect in Ames homicide taken into custody in Auburn

A Sac County sheriff’s deputy on patrol in Auburn on the night of August 19 stopped a vehicle for an alleged stop sign violation around 11:55 p.m. The driver of vehicle was evasive with questions and could not produce identification. The driver was also complaining of a potential medical issue.

Further investigation led to some paperwork being located within the vehicle that identified the driver as Oscar Chavez, 26, of Ames. Chavez then told the deputy that he had shot and killed his girlfriend in Ames.

Ames police was contacted and confirmed that Chavez was a suspect in a homicide that had occurred earlier in the evening.

Chavez was taken into custody with incident and transported to Loring Hospital and then to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from Ames police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation traveled to Sac County where they took custody of Chavez and his vehicle.