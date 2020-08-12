Three arrested on drug charges Tuesday night in Arion

Three individuals were arrested in Arion last night on drug charges as a result of an ongoing investigation with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Denison Police Department.
A search warrant was executed at 120 Western Street in Arion. During the search, a large amount of a controlled substance, believed to be methamphetamine, was located, as well as $7,960 in U.S. currency, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Based on the evidence seized during the search warrant and information obtained during the investigation, Joseph Alan Gordon, 42, of Sioux City; Kaysha Kimberly Lyman, 34, of Arion; and Sayde Steel Hein, 20, of Perry, were arrested at the residence and taken to the Crawford County Jail.
Gordon was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Lyman was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Hein was arrested and charged with delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Hein also had outstanding arrest warrants from Polk and Dallas counties.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Denison Police Department were assisted at the execution of the search warrant by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunlap Police Department.
It should be noted that all charges are accusations and all subjects are considered innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.