Traffic citations and speeding finds, September

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Esmeralda Yamileth Luna Angel, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $195
Esmeralda Kathrine Espinoza Torres, Storm Lake, no valid driver’s license; $472.50
Esmeralda Kathrine Espinoza Torres, Storm Lake, failure to maintain control; $270
Austin Michael Bridgeman, Castana, careless driving; $107.25
Austin Michael Bridgeman, Castana, operating a non-register vehicle; $127.50
Trey Donald Kline, Schleswig, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50
Christopher Joseph Cosgrove, Manning, no valid driver’s license; $465
Jason Gerald Brannan, Odebolt, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50
Jason Gerald Brannan, Odebolt, violation of conditions of restricted license; $127.50
Timothy Allen Johnston, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50
Brett Edward Pryor, Early, operating a non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Ulises Lucas Lopez, Deloit, no valid driver’s license; $354
Reynaldo Lemus Corona, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Reynaldo Lemus Corona, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Michael Joseph Madeira, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $285
Elizabeth Claire Christensen, Denison, failure to yield to vehicle on right; $210.25
Lorenzo Uz Ixcotoyac, Huron, SD, no valid driver’s license; $354
Lorenzo Uz Ixcotoyac, Huron, SD, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25
Yamile Morales, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $354
Gerarfo Javier Ahlberg Bizaarro, Denison, dark window/windshield; $135.50
Hayley Ann Totten, Kiron, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465
Donna Kay Buffinton, Denison, permitting unauthorized person to drive; $465
Randy Antonio Carrillo, Denison, failure to prove security against liability (non-accident); $347.50
Jefren Emilo Perez Perdomo, Denison, failure to have a valid license of permit for operating; $285
Efren Magana Garcia, Denison, Failure to have a valid license of permit for operating; $400
Joseph Lee Fickenscher, Axtell, NE, improper use of lanes; $210.25
Candace Kaye Ueding, Dow City, following too close; $210.25
Timothy Grant Stuart, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25
Jefren Emilo Perez Perdomo, Denison, dark window/windshield; $112.50
Victor Alredo Melchor Santacruz, Denison, failure to have a valid driver’s license or permit for operating; $285
Juan Antonio Recinos, Mitchell, SD, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating
Jered D. Head, Dow City, improper lane change; $175
Steven R. Thies, Ute, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $117.50
Alexander Stephen Roper Gerasch, Sleepy Eye, MN, no valid driver’s license; $472.50
Chase Alan Spencer, Mapleton, operating non-registered vehicle; $161.25
Jose Felix Portillo, Deloit, dark window or windshield; $127.50
Paige Marie Blackman, Ida Grove; possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335
Rylan Avery Hass, Manning, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50
Salvador Herrera Echeverria, Harlan, no valid driver’s license; $354
Kevin Allen Gilbert, Drexel, MO, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50
Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident; $1,167.63
Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, failure to maintain control; $287.88
Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, violation of graduated license condition; $175.75
Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $287.88
Jose Juan Rodriguez Oliva, Galva, no valid driver’s license; $354
Clayton D. Van Horn, Crete, NE, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Nelson Lee Ball, Webster City, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Truemon Glenn Phillips, Longview, TX, no valid commercial driver’s license; $354
Barbara F. Wettengel, Omaha, NE, failure to maintain control; $210.25
Barbara F. Wettengel, Omaha, NE, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Sierra Renae Abbot, Dow City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
Sierra Renae Abbott, Dow City, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50
Jesus Aguilar Torres, Denison, leaving scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25
Melissa Leann Deist, Hamlin, possession or purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $354
Cail Bryant Fletcher, Denison, operations without registration card or plate; $135.50
Citlaly Sanchez, Schuyler, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465
Emmanuel Alexis Mejia, Denison, registration violation; $100.50
Citlaly Sanchez, Schuyler, NE, failure to prove security against liability (non-accident); $566.25
Jesus Garcia Jr., Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285
Kenneth Colby Barnwell, Earling, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285
Rigoberto Alejadro Lopez Morales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285
Bartolo Raymundo Ramirez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $400
Jefren Emilo Perez Perdomo, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285
Tracey L. Irwin, Clovis, CA, failure to yield upon left turn; $210.25
Manuel Rubio, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285
Luis Fernando Tecun Pol, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285
Elias Benedicto Rodriguez, Denison, permit unauthorized minor to drive; $354
Starlyn Jesael Rodriguez, Denison, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $210.25
Starlyn Jesael Rodriguez, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50
Maria Rios Glan, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25
Maria Cortez Razo, Denison, failure to maintain control; $210.25
Kenneth Colby Barnwell, Earling, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285
Delfina Quintanilla De Gonzalez, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25
Angel Anthony Medrano, Denison, failure to yield to emergency vehicle; $210.25
SPEEDING OVER 20
Nancy Jo Nielsen, Dunlap; $216
Alexander Stephen Roper Gerasch, Sleepy Eye, MN; $391.50
Truemon Glenn Phillips, Longview, TX; $210.25
Joe Albert Miller, Dow City; $209.50
SPEEDING 16-20
Gabriel Jose Zamago, Denison; $181.50
Josias Martinez Saborit, Denison; $262
James Lewis Sheil, Oakley, CA; $193
SPEEDING 11-15
Wayne A. Worth, Omaha, NE; $168
Francisca Rosalva Villeda Zepeda, Denison; $175.75
Pedro Leon Zuniga, Denison; $175.75
Richard Paul Votta, Fort Dodge; $175.75
Jaury Moises Perez Rucu, Denison; $175.75
Tommy Allen Frederiksen, Jr, Gilmore City; $222
Robert Raymond Cannon, Omaha, NE; $175.75
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Clark, Dow City; $175.75
Sophia Jo Garcia, Onawa; $175.75
Kyler Mark Schulz, Denison; $175.75
SPEEDING 6-10
David Ray Shelley, Cow City; $114
Patricia Marie Stansbury, Freeman, SD; $141
Jordan David Diekman, Carroll; $141
Cody Elliot Wilson, Ponca, NE; $114
Nicholas Louis Trainer, Denison; $118.25
Beth Ann Huntoon, Glenwood; $118.25
Michael Aaron Walczak, Templeton; $118.25
Jacob Joseph Dear, Poulsbo, WA; $118.25
Ella Barnum, Woodbine; $118.25
Riley David Flint, Hampton; $118.25
Miguel Angel Mendoza Alfaro, Dow City; $118.25
Bertha Perez Avalos, Denison; $118.25
Eduardo Gutierrez, Denison; $118.25
Roxanne L. Townsend; $118.25
Eh Paw, Denison; $118.25
Shay Lea Reetz, Dunlap; $114
Andrew Jay Barker, Carroll; $114
Donna Marie Kahl, Dow City; $114
Stacey Sueann Bock, Omaha, NE; $114
Salvador Herrera Echeverria, Harlan; $118.25
Glenda Sue Bielenberg, Deloit; $118.25
Bryan Ramirez, Denison; $118.25
Matthew Lapel, Manilla; $118.25
Rhonda R. Miller, Soldier; $118.25
Edward C. Snawerdt Jr, Omaha, NE; $118.25
Ashley Taylor Brown, Denison; $118.25
Min Htun Soe Soe, Sioux City; $118.25
Gerardo Javier Ahlberg Bizarro, Denison; $118.25
Daniel R. Wiederin, Omaha, NE; $118.25
Adam Donald Ries, Dow City; $118.25
Kirsten Brooke Herrin, Schleswig; $118.25
Harold William Greenwald, Ida Grove; $118.25
Kendy Noemi Lopez Avila, Denison; $118.25
Alison Nicole Fink, Deloit; $118.25
Kortney R. Yankey, Denison; $149.88
Juan Jose Gomez, Denison; $118.25
Travis Dean Hoeppner, Storm Lake; $118.25
Morgan Jean Slechta, Denison; $118.25
Randy Antonio Carillo Gonzales, Denison; $118.25
Samantha Jo Kyli Woodward, Shelby; $118.25
Angel Saldana Perez, Denison; $118.25
Matthew Ray Oney, Charter Oak; $118.25
SPEEDING 1-5
Michael J. Burden, Manning; $108
Leslie Ann Luft, Carroll; $92
Brenda Sue Thielen, Council Bluffs; $92
Onkel Sale Dide, South Sioux City, NE; $92
Matthew David Pfeifer, Overland Park, KS; $87
Marsha Lynn Harmon Trowbridge, Kansas City, MO; $89.50
Brett Edward Pryor, Early; $89.50
Kirsten Brooke Herrin, Schleswig; $89.50
Lisa Lou Quirk, Wall Lake; $89.50
Favian Emmanuel Ramirez, Columbus Junction; $89.50
Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez Roque, Nebraska City, NE; $89.50
Ann Marie McAlister, Bayard; $89.50
Marc Marelle Knudsen, Ida Grove; $89.50
Paige Marie Schultz, Glidden; $108
Jennifer Serratosmartinez, Apple Valley, CA; $108
Michael Vincent Sparandeo, Harlan; $92
Katherine Gissel Cardona Ramirez, Council Bluffs; $92
Kevin Michael DeWolf, Arion,; $87
Elio Alberto Flores Martinez, Nebraska City, NE; $92
Francisco Salvador Gomez, Denison; $92
Felicia Ann Norwood, Storm Lake; $89.50
Shannon Michele Lee Mink, Manilla; $89.50
Ethan Joseph Lytle, Harlan; $89.50
Juan Martin Rosa, Woodbine; $89.50
Samuel Stephen Schlife Brodersen, Omaha, NE; $89.50
Alan Cabrera Mireles, Denison; $89.50
Mary Kay Spreng, Arion; $89.50
Robert Scott Perry, Carroll; $89.50
Jeffrey Lee Bruning, Des Moines; $89.50
Blanca Garcia Lopez, Denison; $89.50
Ashlyn Rose Herrig, Denison; $89.50
Raegan Nicole Andersen, Denison; $89.50
Manuel Rubio, Denison; $89.50
Diane Elma Smith, Denison; $89.50
Chance Owen Bailey, Denver, CO; $89.50
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Perry A. Staley, Dunlap, reckless driving; $134.75
Cody Reed Clausen, Schleswig, reckless driving; $134.75
Carissa Marie Summerfield, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; $401.20
Leonel DeJesus Galeano Chacon, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $347.50
Zhane Michael Frazier, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; $679.93
Jesus Cisneros De Leon, Denison, unlawful passing of school bus 1st offense; $347.50
Jared Pullen, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; $347.50