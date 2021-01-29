 Skip to main content
Traffic citations and speeding finds, September
SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Esmeralda Yamileth Luna Angel, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $195

Esmeralda Kathrine Espinoza Torres, Storm Lake, no valid driver’s license; $472.50

Esmeralda Kathrine Espinoza Torres, Storm Lake, failure to maintain control; $270

Austin Michael Bridgeman, Castana, careless driving; $107.25

Austin Michael Bridgeman, Castana, operating a non-register vehicle; $127.50

Trey Donald Kline, Schleswig, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50

Christopher Joseph Cosgrove, Manning, no valid driver’s license; $465

Jason Gerald Brannan, Odebolt, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50

Jason Gerald Brannan, Odebolt, violation of conditions of restricted license; $127.50

Timothy Allen Johnston, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50

Brett Edward Pryor, Early, operating a non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Ulises Lucas Lopez, Deloit, no valid driver’s license; $354

Reynaldo Lemus Corona, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Reynaldo Lemus Corona, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Michael Joseph Madeira, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $285

Elizabeth Claire Christensen, Denison, failure to yield to vehicle on right; $210.25

Lorenzo Uz Ixcotoyac, Huron, SD, no valid driver’s license; $354

Lorenzo Uz Ixcotoyac, Huron, SD, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25

Yamile Morales, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $354

Gerarfo Javier Ahlberg Bizaarro, Denison, dark window/windshield; $135.50

Hayley Ann Totten, Kiron, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465

Donna Kay Buffinton, Denison, permitting unauthorized person to drive; $465

Randy Antonio Carrillo, Denison, failure to prove security against liability (non-accident); $347.50

Jefren Emilo Perez Perdomo, Denison, failure to have a valid license of permit for operating; $285

Efren Magana Garcia, Denison, Failure to have a valid license of permit for operating; $400

Joseph Lee Fickenscher, Axtell, NE, improper use of lanes; $210.25

Candace Kaye Ueding, Dow City, following too close; $210.25

Timothy Grant Stuart, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25

Jefren Emilo Perez Perdomo, Denison, dark window/windshield; $112.50

Victor Alredo Melchor Santacruz, Denison, failure to have a valid driver’s license or permit for operating; $285

Juan Antonio Recinos, Mitchell, SD, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating

Jered D. Head, Dow City, improper lane change; $175

Steven R. Thies, Ute, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $117.50

Alexander Stephen Roper Gerasch, Sleepy Eye, MN, no valid driver’s license; $472.50

Chase Alan Spencer, Mapleton, operating non-registered vehicle; $161.25

Jose Felix Portillo, Deloit, dark window or windshield; $127.50

Paige Marie Blackman, Ida Grove; possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335

Rylan Avery Hass, Manning, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $127.50

Salvador Herrera Echeverria, Harlan, no valid driver’s license; $354

Kevin Allen Gilbert, Drexel, MO, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50

Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident; $1,167.63

Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, failure to maintain control; $287.88

Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, violation of graduated license condition; $175.75

Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $287.88

Jose Juan Rodriguez Oliva, Galva, no valid driver’s license; $354

Clayton D. Van Horn, Crete, NE, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Nelson Lee Ball, Webster City, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Truemon Glenn Phillips, Longview, TX, no valid commercial driver’s license; $354

Barbara F. Wettengel, Omaha, NE, failure to maintain control; $210.25

Barbara F. Wettengel, Omaha, NE, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Sierra Renae Abbot, Dow City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

Sierra Renae Abbott, Dow City, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50

Jesus Aguilar Torres, Denison, leaving scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25

Melissa Leann Deist, Hamlin, possession or purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $354

Cail Bryant Fletcher, Denison, operations without registration card or plate; $135.50

Citlaly Sanchez, Schuyler, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465

Emmanuel Alexis Mejia, Denison, registration violation; $100.50

Citlaly Sanchez, Schuyler, NE, failure to prove security against liability (non-accident); $566.25

Jesus Garcia Jr., Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285

Kenneth Colby Barnwell, Earling, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285

Rigoberto Alejadro Lopez Morales, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285

Bartolo Raymundo Ramirez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $400

Jefren Emilo Perez Perdomo, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285

Tracey L. Irwin, Clovis, CA, failure to yield upon left turn; $210.25

Manuel Rubio, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285

Luis Fernando Tecun Pol, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285

Elias Benedicto Rodriguez, Denison, permit unauthorized minor to drive; $354

Starlyn Jesael Rodriguez, Denison, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $210.25

Starlyn Jesael Rodriguez, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50

Maria Rios Glan, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25

Maria Cortez Razo, Denison, failure to maintain control; $210.25

Kenneth Colby Barnwell, Earling, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $285

Delfina Quintanilla De Gonzalez, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25

Angel Anthony Medrano, Denison, failure to yield to emergency vehicle; $210.25

SPEEDING OVER 20

Nancy Jo Nielsen, Dunlap; $216

Alexander Stephen Roper Gerasch, Sleepy Eye, MN; $391.50

Truemon Glenn Phillips, Longview, TX; $210.25

Joe Albert Miller, Dow City; $209.50

SPEEDING 16-20

Gabriel Jose Zamago, Denison; $181.50

Josias Martinez Saborit, Denison; $262

James Lewis Sheil, Oakley, CA; $193

SPEEDING 11-15

Wayne A. Worth, Omaha, NE; $168

Francisca Rosalva Villeda Zepeda, Denison; $175.75

Pedro Leon Zuniga, Denison; $175.75

Richard Paul Votta, Fort Dodge; $175.75

Jaury Moises Perez Rucu, Denison; $175.75

Tommy Allen Frederiksen, Jr, Gilmore City; $222

Robert Raymond Cannon, Omaha, NE; $175.75

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Clark, Dow City; $175.75

Sophia Jo Garcia, Onawa; $175.75

Kyler Mark Schulz, Denison; $175.75

SPEEDING 6-10

David Ray Shelley, Cow City; $114

Patricia Marie Stansbury, Freeman, SD; $141

Jordan David Diekman, Carroll; $141

Cody Elliot Wilson, Ponca, NE; $114

Nicholas Louis Trainer, Denison; $118.25

Beth Ann Huntoon, Glenwood; $118.25

Michael Aaron Walczak, Templeton; $118.25

Jacob Joseph Dear, Poulsbo, WA; $118.25

Ella Barnum, Woodbine; $118.25

Riley David Flint, Hampton; $118.25

Miguel Angel Mendoza Alfaro, Dow City; $118.25

Bertha Perez Avalos, Denison; $118.25

Eduardo Gutierrez, Denison; $118.25

Roxanne L. Townsend; $118.25

Eh Paw, Denison; $118.25

Shay Lea Reetz, Dunlap; $114

Andrew Jay Barker, Carroll; $114

Donna Marie Kahl, Dow City; $114

Stacey Sueann Bock, Omaha, NE; $114

Salvador Herrera Echeverria, Harlan; $118.25

Glenda Sue Bielenberg, Deloit; $118.25

Bryan Ramirez, Denison; $118.25

Matthew Lapel, Manilla; $118.25

Rhonda R. Miller, Soldier; $118.25

Edward C. Snawerdt Jr, Omaha, NE; $118.25

Ashley Taylor Brown, Denison; $118.25

Min Htun Soe Soe, Sioux City; $118.25

Gerardo Javier Ahlberg Bizarro, Denison; $118.25

Daniel R. Wiederin, Omaha, NE; $118.25

Adam Donald Ries, Dow City; $118.25

Kirsten Brooke Herrin, Schleswig; $118.25

Harold William Greenwald, Ida Grove; $118.25

Kendy Noemi Lopez Avila, Denison; $118.25

Alison Nicole Fink, Deloit; $118.25

Kortney R. Yankey, Denison; $149.88

Juan Jose Gomez, Denison; $118.25

Travis Dean Hoeppner, Storm Lake; $118.25

Morgan Jean Slechta, Denison; $118.25

Randy Antonio Carillo Gonzales, Denison; $118.25

Samantha Jo Kyli Woodward, Shelby; $118.25

Angel Saldana Perez, Denison; $118.25

Matthew Ray Oney, Charter Oak; $118.25

SPEEDING 1-5

Michael J. Burden, Manning; $108

Leslie Ann Luft, Carroll; $92

Brenda Sue Thielen, Council Bluffs; $92

Onkel Sale Dide, South Sioux City, NE; $92

Matthew David Pfeifer, Overland Park, KS; $87

Marsha Lynn Harmon Trowbridge, Kansas City, MO; $89.50

Brett Edward Pryor, Early; $89.50

Kirsten Brooke Herrin, Schleswig; $89.50

Lisa Lou Quirk, Wall Lake; $89.50

Favian Emmanuel Ramirez, Columbus Junction; $89.50

Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez Roque, Nebraska City, NE; $89.50

Ann Marie McAlister, Bayard; $89.50

Marc Marelle Knudsen, Ida Grove; $89.50

Paige Marie Schultz, Glidden; $108

Jennifer Serratosmartinez, Apple Valley, CA; $108

Michael Vincent Sparandeo, Harlan; $92

Katherine Gissel Cardona Ramirez, Council Bluffs; $92

Kevin Michael DeWolf, Arion,; $87

Elio Alberto Flores Martinez, Nebraska City, NE; $92

Francisco Salvador Gomez, Denison; $92

Felicia Ann Norwood, Storm Lake; $89.50

Shannon Michele Lee Mink, Manilla; $89.50

Ethan Joseph Lytle, Harlan; $89.50

Juan Martin Rosa, Woodbine; $89.50

Samuel Stephen Schlife Brodersen, Omaha, NE; $89.50

Alan Cabrera Mireles, Denison; $89.50

Mary Kay Spreng, Arion; $89.50

Robert Scott Perry, Carroll; $89.50

Jeffrey Lee Bruning, Des Moines; $89.50

Blanca Garcia Lopez, Denison; $89.50

Ashlyn Rose Herrig, Denison; $89.50

Raegan Nicole Andersen, Denison; $89.50

Manuel Rubio, Denison; $89.50

Diane Elma Smith, Denison; $89.50

Chance Owen Bailey, Denver, CO; $89.50

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Perry A. Staley, Dunlap, reckless driving; $134.75

Cody Reed Clausen, Schleswig, reckless driving; $134.75

Carissa Marie Summerfield, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; $401.20

Leonel DeJesus Galeano Chacon, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $347.50

Zhane Michael Frazier, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; $679.93

Jesus Cisneros De Leon, Denison, unlawful passing of school bus 1st offense; $347.50

Jared Pullen, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; $347.50

