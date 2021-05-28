Traffic citations and speeding fines, April 2021

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
VIOLATIONS
Branson Lee Kruse, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50
Christian Gabriel Ramirez, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended cancelled or revoked; $383.58
SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Louis Vladimer Martinez Bracamonte, Carroll, operation of unregistered vehicle; $87
William Eliseo Chevez Pineda, Denison, trespass 1st offense; $389
Richard Mancini, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $503.50
Elizabeth Faith Ayala Clemons, Denison, following too close; $287.25
Maria Luisa Perez Barrena, Denison, following too close; $210.25
Colby Jason Mauch, Castana, unsafe passing; $210.25
Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1 st offense; $105
Cecilia Hernandez Perez, no valid driver’s license; $354
Daniel Todd Van Arsdol, Norfolk, NE, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75
Ryan Matthias Gollobit, Manning, failure To maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50
Ryan Matthias Gollobit, Manning, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; $70
Eduardo Gomez Cruz, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
David Wayne Lutz, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50
Michael Joseph Tremel, Earling, failure to maintain control; $210.25
Jessie Garcia Fuentes, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
Brian Joseph Kepford, Denison, failure to prove security against liability – accident; $630
Juan Jose Meza Jr., Denison, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $287.88
Jessie Garcia Fuentes, Denison, failure to prove security against liability – non-accident; $342.50
Marvin Loarca, Denison, failure to maintain control; $210.25
Marvin Loarca, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25
Marvin Loarca, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Marvin Loarca, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75
Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, depositing or throwing litter on highway; $210.65
John Fred Fokken, Irwin, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Christepher Cervantez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Elias Gudiel Ramos Lopez, Worthington, MN, no valid driver’s license; $354.00
Juan Carlos Fernandez, Deloit, operate with cancelled title/suspended/revoked; $287.88
Russell Dean Becke, Griswold, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, driving with obstructed view or control; $141.25
Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Nicolas Edward Schuler, Zearing, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75
Bradley Paul Gerald Meeves, Manilla, failure to maintain control; $210.25
Ramon Orlando Velasquez, Schleswig, failure to display registration plate; $89.50
Nicholas Louis Trainer, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Brandon Marvin Gosch, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50
Gustavo Adolfo Barajas, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25
Autumn Dollie Hack, Denison, permitting unauthorized person to drive; $354
Ever Noel Gonzalez Alfaro, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Dean E. Malone, Dunlap, failure to possess valid license while operating a motor vehicle; $354
Dean E. Malone, Dunlap, violation of hazardous materials transportation; $354
Bryan Todd Davis, Irwin, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25
Francisco Salvador Gomez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
Juan Carlos Zamora, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25
Juan Carlos Zamora, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Juan Carlos Zamora, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75
Landon Lee Mohr, Ute, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Santos Cirilo Valladares Jovel, Manilla, no valid driver’s license; $354
Leonard Dale Ahrenholtz, Denison, turning at intersection violation; $210.25
Jessenia Moreno, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Jovanny Eduardo Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Giselle Galvan, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285
Salvador Lopez Jr., Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75
Fausto Marqarito Perez, Denison, operation with cancelled title or suspended or revoked registration; $210.25
Hope Ellen Brown, Manilla, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Miguel Alcaraz, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285
Anita Sue Nesheim, Altoona, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Adrian Galvan Martinez, Denison, dark window/windshield; $112.50
Monte Arthur Erickson, Eagle Grove, failure to yield to vehicle on right; $210.25
Jonathan Daniel Chavez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285
Eric Leslie Olson, Denison, operation without registration; $112.50
Saydeez I. Ramos, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25
Inocencia Ruiz Enriquez, Omaha, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
SPEEDING IN 55 OR UNDER ZONE
1-5 over
Wyatt John Smith, Schaller; $89.50
Colan Joseph Reiter, Vail; $89.50
Jason Samuel Brown, Humboldt; $89.50
Tanner Douglas Kinkade, Manning; $89.50
Jesse Ray Clark, Omaha, NE; $89.50
Daniel Leo Gesy, Sioux City; $89.50
Shelby Kay Hopp, Charter Oak; $89.50
Gary Richard Lester, Altoona; $89.50
Lawrence Lee Ferris, Arcadia; $89.50
Austin J. Larson, Schleswig; $89.50
Carrie Ann Tillman, Westfield; $89.50
Neil Paul Ziegmann, Lake View; $89.50
Roth John August Neumann, Manilla; $89.50
Loryn Elizabeth Peterson, Elliott; $89.50
Paul Russel Oyen, Ames; $106.75
Engenber Steven Solis Valladares, Denison; $89.50
Brandon William Hodgson, Deloit; $89.50
Kinsey J. Krajicek, Charter Oak; $106.75
Christine D. Cerda, Ute; $106.75
Albert Michael Veltri, Ida Grove; $89.50
Brett Michael Powell, Dow City; $89.50
Chad Thomas Muff, Dunlap; $89.50
Zachery Wayne Turner, Webster City; $89.50
Drew Heiden Volkmann, Dow City; $89.50
Robert Louis Cox Jr., Chiloquin, OR; $89.50
Pablo Junior Zamudio Lopez, Denison; $89.50
Pedro Marquez Barajas, Denison; $89.50
Vanessa Nicole Miller, Omaha, NE; $89.50
Constance Mae Phillips, Anita; $89.50
Greg Andrew Nore, Woodbine; $89.50
6-10 over
William Donald Haupts, Harlan; $149.88
Cecilia Hernandez Perez, Denison; $118.25
Angelica Marie Zamago, Deloit; $118.25
Iakopihna Ioanis, Storm Lake; $118.25
Ross Palmer Moeller, Lake View; $149.88
Roland Dean Shaw, Jefferson; $149.88
Jeremy Joseph Morton, Pisgah; $89.50
Jeannie Ann Schrader, Carroll; $118.25
Anibal Factor Molina, Palatine, IL; $118.25
Tayler Ann Ransom, Arcadia; $118.25
Mark E. Gray, Denison; $118.25
Cheryl Diane Hellstrom, Missouri Valley; $118.25
Robert Anthony Ludwig, Vail; $118.25
Ian Robert Green, Elkhorn, NE; $188.25
Padoua Salinas, Denison; $118.25
Justin D. Baird, Omaha, NE; $118.25
Leroy Glenn Cuneo, Britt; $118.25
Hannah Marie Sadler, Danbury; $118.25
Michael James Fineran, Denison; $118.25
Karleen Rae Beeck, Charter Oak; $118.25
Dustin Alan Kuhlmann, Woodbine; $118.25
Heather Ellen Louise Luchtel, Wall Lake; $118.25
Christepher Cervantez, Denison; $118.25
Robert Brandon Daniels, Fort Dodge; $118.25
Aaron James Nelson, Defiance; $149.88
Regina Lyn Howard Young, Shreveport, LA; $118.25
Nicolas Edward Schuler, Zearing; $149.88
Madison Mae Hast, Dow City; $118.25
Orlando Salas Garcia, Denison; $118.25
Sarah Catherine Lilleholm, Kiron; $149.88
Noel Anorga, Brownsville, TX; $118.25
Kevin Mark Lusignan, Shakopee, MN; $118.25
Robert Allen Christensen, Cherokee; $118.25
Joel Thomas Bates, West Des Moines; $118.25
Casey Timothy Scheidel, Ankeny; $118.25
11-15 over
Theinha Dwaywahhei, Denison; $175.75
Dean Robert Fogerty, Boulder, CO; $175.75
Kayte Lynn Kurth, Carroll, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50
Amber Lynn Irwin, Manilla, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50
Bryan James Quirk, Wall Lake, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50
Jesse Alexander Coggin, Omaha, NE, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50
Russell M. Kallhoff, Grand Island, NE; $175.75
Brett David Jacobs, Ankeny; $175.75
Vicky L. Reis, Denison; $175.75
Maryam Rodriguez, Denison; $175.75
16-20 over
Austin Craig Brummer, Arion; $193
Jovanny Eduardo Morales, Denison; $193
21 or over
Neil Walter Bartels, Mapleton; $233.25
Eric Eduardo Lopez, Hull; $451.75
Mavrick Harris, Denison; $227.50
SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 ZONE
1-5 over
Benjamin D. Gordon, Omaha, NE; $89.50
Inocencia Ruiz Enriquez, Omaha, NE; $89.50
11-15 over
Jose Cruz Gutierrez Villanueva, Denison; $147
Christopher Magana, Denison; $175.75
Over 20
Fausto Marqarito Perez, Denison; $210.25