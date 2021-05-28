 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic citations and speeding fines, April 2021
0 comments

Traffic citations and speeding fines, April 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DBR gavel

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

VIOLATIONS

Branson Lee Kruse, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50

Christian Gabriel Ramirez, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended cancelled or revoked; $383.58

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

Louis Vladimer Martinez Bracamonte, Carroll, operation of unregistered vehicle; $87

William Eliseo Chevez Pineda, Denison, trespass 1st offense; $389

Richard Mancini, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $503.50

Elizabeth Faith Ayala Clemons, Denison, following too close; $287.25

Maria Luisa Perez Barrena, Denison, following too close; $210.25

Colby Jason Mauch, Castana, unsafe passing; $210.25

Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1 st offense; $105

Cecilia Hernandez Perez, no valid driver’s license; $354

Daniel Todd Van Arsdol, Norfolk, NE, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75

Ryan Matthias Gollobit, Manning, failure To maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50

Ryan Matthias Gollobit, Manning, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; $70

Eduardo Gomez Cruz, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

David Wayne Lutz, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50

Michael Joseph Tremel, Earling, failure to maintain control; $210.25

Jessie Garcia Fuentes, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

Brian Joseph Kepford, Denison, failure to prove security against liability – accident; $630

Juan Jose Meza Jr., Denison, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $287.88

Jessie Garcia Fuentes, Denison, failure to prove security against liability – non-accident; $342.50

Marvin Loarca, Denison, failure to maintain control; $210.25

Marvin Loarca, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25

Marvin Loarca, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Marvin Loarca, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75

Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, depositing or throwing litter on highway; $210.65

John Fred Fokken, Irwin, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Christepher Cervantez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Elias Gudiel Ramos Lopez, Worthington, MN, no valid driver’s license; $354.00

Juan Carlos Fernandez, Deloit, operate with cancelled title/suspended/revoked; $287.88

Russell Dean Becke, Griswold, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, driving with obstructed view or control; $141.25

Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Nicolas Edward Schuler, Zearing, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75

Bradley Paul Gerald Meeves, Manilla, failure to maintain control; $210.25

Ramon Orlando Velasquez, Schleswig, failure to display registration plate; $89.50

Nicholas Louis Trainer, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Brandon Marvin Gosch, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult; $135.50

Gustavo Adolfo Barajas, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.25

Autumn Dollie Hack, Denison, permitting unauthorized person to drive; $354

Ever Noel Gonzalez Alfaro, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Dean E. Malone, Dunlap, failure to possess valid license while operating a motor vehicle; $354

Dean E. Malone, Dunlap, violation of hazardous materials transportation; $354

Bryan Todd Davis, Irwin, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Francisco Salvador Gomez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

Juan Carlos Zamora, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25

Juan Carlos Zamora, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Juan Carlos Zamora, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75

Landon Lee Mohr, Ute, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Santos Cirilo Valladares Jovel, Manilla, no valid driver’s license; $354

Leonard Dale Ahrenholtz, Denison, turning at intersection violation; $210.25

Jessenia Moreno, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Jovanny Eduardo Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Giselle Galvan, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Salvador Lopez Jr., Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75

Fausto Marqarito Perez, Denison, operation with cancelled title or suspended or revoked registration; $210.25

Hope Ellen Brown, Manilla, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Miguel Alcaraz, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Anita Sue Nesheim, Altoona, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Adrian Galvan Martinez, Denison, dark window/windshield; $112.50

Monte Arthur Erickson, Eagle Grove, failure to yield to vehicle on right; $210.25

Jonathan Daniel Chavez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle; $285

Eric Leslie Olson, Denison, operation without registration; $112.50

Saydeez I. Ramos, Denison, leave scene of accident - property damage only; $210.25

Inocencia Ruiz Enriquez, Omaha, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

SPEEDING IN 55 OR UNDER ZONE

1-5 over

Wyatt John Smith, Schaller; $89.50

Colan Joseph Reiter, Vail; $89.50

Jason Samuel Brown, Humboldt; $89.50

Tanner Douglas Kinkade, Manning; $89.50

Jesse Ray Clark, Omaha, NE; $89.50

Daniel Leo Gesy, Sioux City; $89.50

Shelby Kay Hopp, Charter Oak; $89.50

Gary Richard Lester, Altoona; $89.50

Lawrence Lee Ferris, Arcadia; $89.50

Austin J. Larson, Schleswig; $89.50

Carrie Ann Tillman, Westfield; $89.50

Neil Paul Ziegmann, Lake View; $89.50

Roth John August Neumann, Manilla; $89.50

Loryn Elizabeth Peterson, Elliott; $89.50

Paul Russel Oyen, Ames; $106.75

Engenber Steven Solis Valladares, Denison; $89.50

Brandon William Hodgson, Deloit; $89.50

Kinsey J. Krajicek, Charter Oak; $106.75

Christine D. Cerda, Ute; $106.75

Albert Michael Veltri, Ida Grove; $89.50

Brett Michael Powell, Dow City; $89.50

Chad Thomas Muff, Dunlap; $89.50

Zachery Wayne Turner, Webster City; $89.50

Drew Heiden Volkmann, Dow City; $89.50

Robert Louis Cox Jr., Chiloquin, OR; $89.50

Pablo Junior Zamudio Lopez, Denison; $89.50

Pedro Marquez Barajas, Denison; $89.50

Vanessa Nicole Miller, Omaha, NE; $89.50

Constance Mae Phillips, Anita; $89.50

Greg Andrew Nore, Woodbine; $89.50

6-10 over

William Donald Haupts, Harlan; $149.88

Cecilia Hernandez Perez, Denison; $118.25

Angelica Marie Zamago, Deloit; $118.25

Iakopihna Ioanis, Storm Lake; $118.25

Ross Palmer Moeller, Lake View; $149.88

Roland Dean Shaw, Jefferson; $149.88

Jeremy Joseph Morton, Pisgah; $89.50

Jeannie Ann Schrader, Carroll; $118.25

Anibal Factor Molina, Palatine, IL; $118.25

Tayler Ann Ransom, Arcadia; $118.25

Mark E. Gray, Denison; $118.25

Cheryl Diane Hellstrom, Missouri Valley; $118.25

Robert Anthony Ludwig, Vail; $118.25

Ian Robert Green, Elkhorn, NE; $188.25

Padoua Salinas, Denison; $118.25

Justin D. Baird, Omaha, NE; $118.25

Leroy Glenn Cuneo, Britt; $118.25

Hannah Marie Sadler, Danbury; $118.25

Michael James Fineran, Denison; $118.25

Karleen Rae Beeck, Charter Oak; $118.25

Dustin Alan Kuhlmann, Woodbine; $118.25

Heather Ellen Louise Luchtel, Wall Lake; $118.25

Christepher Cervantez, Denison; $118.25

Robert Brandon Daniels, Fort Dodge; $118.25

Aaron James Nelson, Defiance; $149.88

Regina Lyn Howard Young, Shreveport, LA; $118.25

Nicolas Edward Schuler, Zearing; $149.88

Madison Mae Hast, Dow City; $118.25

Orlando Salas Garcia, Denison; $118.25

Sarah Catherine Lilleholm, Kiron; $149.88

Noel Anorga, Brownsville, TX; $118.25

Kevin Mark Lusignan, Shakopee, MN; $118.25

Robert Allen Christensen, Cherokee; $118.25

Joel Thomas Bates, West Des Moines; $118.25

Casey Timothy Scheidel, Ankeny; $118.25

11-15 over

Theinha Dwaywahhei, Denison; $175.75

Dean Robert Fogerty, Boulder, CO; $175.75

Kayte Lynn Kurth, Carroll, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50

Amber Lynn Irwin, Manilla, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50

Bryan James Quirk, Wall Lake, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50

Jesse Alexander Coggin, Omaha, NE, Speeding 55 Or Und Zone (1 Thru 5 Over); $89.50

Russell M. Kallhoff, Grand Island, NE; $175.75

Brett David Jacobs, Ankeny; $175.75

Vicky L. Reis, Denison; $175.75

Maryam Rodriguez, Denison; $175.75

16-20 over

Austin Craig Brummer, Arion; $193

Jovanny Eduardo Morales, Denison; $193

21 or over

Neil Walter Bartels, Mapleton; $233.25

Eric Eduardo Lopez, Hull; $451.75

Mavrick Harris, Denison; $227.50

SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 ZONE

1-5 over

Benjamin D. Gordon, Omaha, NE; $89.50

Inocencia Ruiz Enriquez, Omaha, NE; $89.50

11-15 over

Jose Cruz Gutierrez Villanueva, Denison; $147

Christopher Magana, Denison; $175.75

Over 20

Fausto Marqarito Perez, Denison; $210.25

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics