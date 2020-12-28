Traffic stop leads to charges of intent to deliver meth

On December 24, Robert Andrew Clarence Boll, 46, of Dow City, was stopped for a defective brake light and having a valid Crawford County warrant for theft in the second degree. Boll was arrested on the Crawford County warrant.

During the arrest Boll was found to be in possession of an estimated seven grams of methamphetamine. Boll was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, a class B felony.

Boll was transported to the Crawford County Jail and booked on his warrant and charges. He is being held without bond until seen by a judge.