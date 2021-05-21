 Skip to main content
Traffic violations and speeding fines, March 2021
Traffic violations and speeding fines, March 2021

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

Travis Scot Clark, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $424.36

Nickolas Jack Schwenn, Oakdale, reckless driving; $180.75

Sergio Anthony Hernandez Cerna, Denison, trespass 1st offense; $424.36

Mark A. Cham, Denison, trespass 1st offense; $127.50

Brandon Lee Schechinger, Manilla, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $481.48

Marcos David Hernandez Perez, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $347.50

Hailee Joann Dobernecker, Charter Oak, failure to stop in assured clear distance; $175

Christian Gabriel Ramirez, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50

Amber Lynn Dobbs, Vail, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

Nancy Nalleli Salinas, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $389

Cleo Dean Woodard, Dunlap, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Josue Esau Requeno Nolasco, Denison, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Nichole Leann Coleman, Soldier, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Scott Joseph Groves, Dunlap, dark window or windshield; $135.50

Karine D. Allegretti, Dow City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

Rafael Magana, Omaha, NE, failure to dim headlights; $106.75

Emeterio Quezada Cardenas, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Terra Lynne Sell, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Donald L. Tremel, Earling, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Fatima Mercedes Arellano, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Jill R. Arkfeld, Defiance, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75

Reid Phillip Stracke, Manilla, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50

Victoria Elizabeth Malone, Dunlap, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Efrain S. Nimaja, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Nickolas Jack Schwenn, Oakdale, fraudulent use of registration; $354

Dorothy Elaine Richardson, Denison, improper lane change; $210.25

Trisha Marie Boettger, Vail, failure to yield upon entering through highway; $210.25

Joshua Jerad Jurgensen, Ely, failure to use required towing equipment; $112.50

Kailee Jorgensen, Schleswig, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Kallie Sophia Bromert, Vail, improper use of lanes; $210.25

Rosalinda Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Jackie Darrell Sawyer, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Mark Joseph Mefferd, Dunlap, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $175.75

Simon Buombiey Jacob, Omaha, NE, no valid driver’s license; $503.50

Simon Buombiey Jacob, Omaha, NE, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $1,167.63

Jesus Cristo Corona, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Teresa Ayuol Bol, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident; $796.75

Karen Elizabeth Gomez, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25

Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75

Kevin James Syring Jr., Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75

Francisco Lagunas Soria, Omaha, NE, no valid driver’s license; $354

Leona Elizabeth Frazier, Vail, failure to yield half of roadway; $210.25

Louis August Hargens Jr., Charter Oak, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50

Troy Alan Myron, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50

Antonio Amador Arias, Harlan, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50

Julio Rolando Garcia Sanchez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Maria E. Booker, Ankeny, failure to dim headlights; $112.50

Melinda Peters, Odebolt, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Ashley Jane Bradshaw, Logan, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Israel Zamago, Denison, failure to maintain registration plates; $89.50

Laurie Ann Thornley, Galva, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Kevin James Syring Jr., Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50

Roscinda Ann Hatterman, Denison, abandonment of vehicle; $285

Roscinda Ann Hatterman, Denison, failure to maintain control; $210.25

Beatriz Segura, Denison, failure to secure child; $210.25

Beatriz Segura, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Samuel Akol Anei, Denison, failure to prove security against liability – non-accident; $342.50

Samuel Akol Anei, Denison, turning from improper lane; $210.25

Melinda Peters, Odebolt, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Danny Marvin Woebke, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Jerin Zuniga Godoy, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50

Daniel Rodriguez Velasque, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Dennis William Croghan, Manilla, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.24

Javier Acosta Rivera, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354

Jesus Alanis Barajas, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50

Joseph Cyril Hladik III, Hennessey, OK, failure obey stop or yield sign; $287.88

Maria Herminia Ambriz Mora, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285

Maria Herminia Ambriz Mora, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Rafael Barroso Tapia, Denison, unsafe passing; $210.25

SPEEDING IN 55 OR UNDER ZONE

1-5 over

Danielle Renae Krass, Garner; $106.75

Kari A. Krajicek, Dunlap; $89.50

Dylan Gordon Gehrke, South Haven, MN; $89.50

Kysa Roberts, Charter Oak; $89.50

Matthew Christopher McCarthy, Newell; $89.50

Milagro Elizabeth Borja, Denison; $89.50

Vanessa Jarquin, Denison; $89.50

Daniel Guadalupe Alcaraz, Denison; $106.75

Jose Guzman Jr., Carroll; $89.50

Joshua James Yahola II, Vail; $106.75

Vanessa Nicole Miller, Omaha, NE; $106.75

Megan Marie Hayes, Dow City; $89.50

James Matthew Fowler, Lake View; $89.50

Douglas Heilesen, Denison; $89.50

Kaydon Lee Schurke, Kiron; $89.50

Jesus Munoz Nava, Harlan; $89.50

Scott M. Mathewson, La Vista, NE $89.50

Jasmine E. Kirchgessner, Elkhorn, NE; $89.50

Sarah Diane Totten, Denison; $89.50

Blake Andrew Thul, Denison; $89.50

Cael James Garrett, Arion; $89.50

Andrew Jason Ferry, Manilla; $89.50

6-10 over

Derek D. Johannsen, Schleswig; $149.88

April L. Cost, Arion; $118.25

Gary C. Brooke, Lincoln, NE; $118.25

Lissette Ivette Salcedo, Denison; $118.25

Konmong Vang, Wausau, WI; $118.25

Earl R. King, Vail; $118.25

Penni M. Coenen, Dow City; $118.25

Paula Marie Blume, Dow City; $118.25

Melanie Mae Hargens, Schleswig; $118.25

Larry Leon Wiebers, Schleswig; $118.25

Chloe Katherin Bremser, Denison; $118.25

Susan Rebecca Schwarte, Storm Lake; $118.25

Carrie Lynn Bruck, Council Bluffs; $118.25

Heather Ann Zeimen, Schleswig; $118.25

Dennis William Croghan, Manilla; $118.25

11-15 over

Robert G. Egeland Jr., Omaha, NE; $175.75

Patrick R. Cogdill, Dunlap; $175.75

Ivan Tello Reyes, Storm Lake; $175.75

Richard Stephen Wyatt, Ankeny; $263.13

Allie Faith Edwards, Omaha, NE; $175.75

16-20 over

Christopher Ralph Paul Schindler, Manilla; $193

Alexis Lopez Nava, Denison; $193

Rafael Magana, Omaha, NE; $193

Steven E. Thompson, Dunlap; $193

Nathan Andrew Dentlinger, Ankeny; $193

21 or over

Nickolas Jack Schwenn, Oakdale; $233.25

SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 ZONE

1-5 over

Karrie Lynn Kropf, Charter Oak; $89.50

11-15 over

Jesus Munoz Nava, Harlan; $175.75

