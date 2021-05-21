Traffic violations and speeding fines, March 2021

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Travis Scot Clark, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $424.36
Nickolas Jack Schwenn, Oakdale, reckless driving; $180.75
Sergio Anthony Hernandez Cerna, Denison, trespass 1st offense; $424.36
Mark A. Cham, Denison, trespass 1st offense; $127.50
Brandon Lee Schechinger, Manilla, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $481.48
Marcos David Hernandez Perez, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $347.50
Hailee Joann Dobernecker, Charter Oak, failure to stop in assured clear distance; $175
Christian Gabriel Ramirez, Denison, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50
Amber Lynn Dobbs, Vail, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50
Amber Lynn Dobbs, Vail, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $347.50
SCHEDULED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Nancy Nalleli Salinas, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $389
Cleo Dean Woodard, Dunlap, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Josue Esau Requeno Nolasco, Denison, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Nichole Leann Coleman, Soldier, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Scott Joseph Groves, Dunlap, dark window or windshield; $135.50
Karine D. Allegretti, Dow City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
Rafael Magana, Omaha, NE, failure to dim headlights; $106.75
Emeterio Quezada Cardenas, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Terra Lynne Sell, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Donald L. Tremel, Earling, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Fatima Mercedes Arellano, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Jill R. Arkfeld, Defiance, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $428.75
Reid Phillip Stracke, Manilla, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50
Victoria Elizabeth Malone, Dunlap, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Efrain S. Nimaja, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Nickolas Jack Schwenn, Oakdale, fraudulent use of registration; $354
Dorothy Elaine Richardson, Denison, improper lane change; $210.25
Trisha Marie Boettger, Vail, failure to yield upon entering through highway; $210.25
Joshua Jerad Jurgensen, Ely, failure to use required towing equipment; $112.50
Kailee Jorgensen, Schleswig, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Kallie Sophia Bromert, Vail, improper use of lanes; $210.25
Rosalinda Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Jackie Darrell Sawyer, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Mark Joseph Mefferd, Dunlap, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $175.75
Simon Buombiey Jacob, Omaha, NE, no valid driver’s license; $503.50
Simon Buombiey Jacob, Omaha, NE, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $1,167.63
Jesus Cristo Corona, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Teresa Ayuol Bol, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident; $796.75
Karen Elizabeth Gomez, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $210.25
Mason Allen Fishback, Manilla, operating non-registered vehicle; $175.75
Kevin James Syring Jr., Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident; $796.75
Francisco Lagunas Soria, Omaha, NE, no valid driver’s license; $354
Leona Elizabeth Frazier, Vail, failure to yield half of roadway; $210.25
Louis August Hargens Jr., Charter Oak, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult; $135.50
Troy Alan Myron, Denison, operation without registration card or plate; $135.50
Antonio Amador Arias, Harlan, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50
Julio Rolando Garcia Sanchez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Maria E. Booker, Ankeny, failure to dim headlights; $112.50
Melinda Peters, Odebolt, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Ashley Jane Bradshaw, Logan, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Israel Zamago, Denison, failure to maintain registration plates; $89.50
Laurie Ann Thornley, Galva, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Kevin James Syring Jr., Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50
Roscinda Ann Hatterman, Denison, abandonment of vehicle; $285
Roscinda Ann Hatterman, Denison, failure to maintain control; $210.25
Beatriz Segura, Denison, failure to secure child; $210.25
Beatriz Segura, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Samuel Akol Anei, Denison, failure to prove security against liability – non-accident; $342.50
Samuel Akol Anei, Denison, turning from improper lane; $210.25
Melinda Peters, Odebolt, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Danny Marvin Woebke, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25
Jerin Zuniga Godoy, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $135.50
Daniel Rodriguez Velasque, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Dennis William Croghan, Manilla, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $210.24
Javier Acosta Rivera, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $354
Jesus Alanis Barajas, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $135.50
Joseph Cyril Hladik III, Hennessey, OK, failure obey stop or yield sign; $287.88
Maria Herminia Ambriz Mora, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle; $285
Maria Herminia Ambriz Mora, Denison, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25
Rafael Barroso Tapia, Denison, unsafe passing; $210.25
SPEEDING IN 55 OR UNDER ZONE
1-5 over
Danielle Renae Krass, Garner; $106.75
Kari A. Krajicek, Dunlap; $89.50
Dylan Gordon Gehrke, South Haven, MN; $89.50
Kysa Roberts, Charter Oak; $89.50
Matthew Christopher McCarthy, Newell; $89.50
Milagro Elizabeth Borja, Denison; $89.50
Vanessa Jarquin, Denison; $89.50
Daniel Guadalupe Alcaraz, Denison; $106.75
Jose Guzman Jr., Carroll; $89.50
Joshua James Yahola II, Vail; $106.75
Vanessa Nicole Miller, Omaha, NE; $106.75
Megan Marie Hayes, Dow City; $89.50
James Matthew Fowler, Lake View; $89.50
Douglas Heilesen, Denison; $89.50
Kaydon Lee Schurke, Kiron; $89.50
Jesus Munoz Nava, Harlan; $89.50
Scott M. Mathewson, La Vista, NE $89.50
Jasmine E. Kirchgessner, Elkhorn, NE; $89.50
Sarah Diane Totten, Denison; $89.50
Blake Andrew Thul, Denison; $89.50
Cael James Garrett, Arion; $89.50
Andrew Jason Ferry, Manilla; $89.50
6-10 over
Derek D. Johannsen, Schleswig; $149.88
April L. Cost, Arion; $118.25
Gary C. Brooke, Lincoln, NE; $118.25
Lissette Ivette Salcedo, Denison; $118.25
Konmong Vang, Wausau, WI; $118.25
Earl R. King, Vail; $118.25
Penni M. Coenen, Dow City; $118.25
Paula Marie Blume, Dow City; $118.25
Melanie Mae Hargens, Schleswig; $118.25
Larry Leon Wiebers, Schleswig; $118.25
Chloe Katherin Bremser, Denison; $118.25
Susan Rebecca Schwarte, Storm Lake; $118.25
Carrie Lynn Bruck, Council Bluffs; $118.25
Heather Ann Zeimen, Schleswig; $118.25
Dennis William Croghan, Manilla; $118.25
11-15 over
Robert G. Egeland Jr., Omaha, NE; $175.75
Patrick R. Cogdill, Dunlap; $175.75
Ivan Tello Reyes, Storm Lake; $175.75
Richard Stephen Wyatt, Ankeny; $263.13
Allie Faith Edwards, Omaha, NE; $175.75
16-20 over
Christopher Ralph Paul Schindler, Manilla; $193
Alexis Lopez Nava, Denison; $193
Rafael Magana, Omaha, NE; $193
Steven E. Thompson, Dunlap; $193
Nathan Andrew Dentlinger, Ankeny; $193
21 or over
Nickolas Jack Schwenn, Oakdale; $233.25
SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 ZONE