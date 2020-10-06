Vehicles of Sac County sheriff’s deputy, fleeing suspect collide

A Sac County sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries when the patrol car he was driving collided with another vehicle that was attempting to elude law enforcement.

The crash occurred at the intersection of county roads D-59 and M-68 south of Lake View at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

A release from Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure says a sheriff’s deputy was pursuing a 2008 Dodge Caliber being operated by Andrew Daryl Adams, 23, of Wall Lake. They were headed west on D-59 approaching the intersection of M-68. Sheriff’s deputy Zach Mixer was travelling south on M-68 in a 2016 Dodge Charger. Mixer’s and Adams’ vehicles collided in the intersection. Both cars came to rest in the south ditch.

Mixer and Adams were transported by Sac County EMS to Loring Hospital in Sac City for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.