CRP signup open through February 12

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a general Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) sign up period through February 12.
USDA is now accepting offers for General CRP. CRP is a voluntary conservation program that offers financial incentives, in the form of an annual rental payment, to agricultural producers in exchange for the protection of environmentally sensitive land which is planted to perennial cover for a period of 10-15 years.
Practices available include (but are not limited to) establishment of permanent native grasses, establishment of cool season introduced grasses and legumes, tree plantings, pollinator plantings and pheasant recovery practices.
Additionally, a number of Continuous CRP options are also available. Continuous CRP allows environmentally sensitive land to be enrolled automatically, provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and acres are available. These practices are usually geared toward water quality, and include grassed waterways, filterstrips, and wetland reconstructions.
CRP can help landowners improve wildlife habitat and water quality, reduce soil erosion, as well as increasing a producer’s average yields and return on investment, when targeted to lower yielding acres. Eligible land must be crop ground. Interested landowners should contact their local USDA service center to determine if they are eligible, and how CRP practices could benefit their farm.
IHAP signup open
Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently accepting applications for the Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP) where interested landowners can receive technical assistance financial incentives to improve habitat on private lands in exchange for allowing hunters to access the improved area.
The landowner will work with a wildlife biologist to create a wildlife plan for the area of interest.
Interested landowners should contact their local DNR private lands biologist, or Pheasants Forever biologist. Maps and contact information can be found at www.iowaDNR.gov.
Those interested in more information on CRP, the Iowa Habitat and Access Program, or in other wildlife habitat practices/programs should contact Tabitha Panas, Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever Wildlife Biologist, at 402-506-0101 or tpanas@pheasantsforever.org.