CRP signup open through February 12

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a general Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) sign up period through February 12.

USDA is now accepting offers for General CRP. CRP is a voluntary conservation program that offers financial incentives, in the form of an annual rental payment, to agricultural producers in exchange for the protection of environmentally sensitive land which is planted to perennial cover for a period of 10-15 years.

Practices available include (but are not limited to) establishment of permanent native grasses, establishment of cool season introduced grasses and legumes, tree plantings, pollinator plantings and pheasant recovery practices.

Additionally, a number of Continuous CRP options are also available. Continuous CRP allows environmentally sensitive land to be enrolled automatically, provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and acres are available. These practices are usually geared toward water quality, and include grassed waterways, filterstrips, and wetland reconstructions.