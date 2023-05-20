There have been two fires at the Carroll Landfill in the past week.

Crawford County Solid Waste is one of four solid waste agencies in west central Iowa that form the West Central Iowa Solid Waste Association.

Recycling and Garbage from Crawford, Shelby and Guthrie counties are transported to Carroll County Solid Waste in Carroll, Iowa for management and disposal.

Both fires originated from crushed batteries that came out of a semi load of garbage that was transported to Carroll County Solid Waste from one of the West Central Iowa Solid Waste Agencies.

A fire driving down the road in the trailer of a 20 ton loaded semi would be catastrophic. It is also problematic in the landfill.

These fires are dangerous for landfill operators and local firefighters alike. Chemicals released are quite toxic and the fires continue burning for weeks.

It takes special means to smother a battery fire…water will only increase and escalate the intensity of the battery chemicals. These fires must be smothered with foam or dirt to cut off the oxygen to the flames.

Please dispose of these types of batteries at the Crawford County Transfer Station in the Hazardous Waste Program. Disposal is free.

• Lithium

• Lithium-ion

• Nickel/Metal Hydride Ni-MH

• Mercury/Silver Oxide

• Nickel-Cadmium Ni-Cad

“Today’s batteries are longer lasting and rechargeable, which is convenient. But the materials used to make these batteries are toxic and flammable. When the battery casing is damaged or crushed, it’s just a matter of time before they explode” states Mary Wittry, Director of Carroll County Solid Waste.

“Our best defense against landfill fires is to keep batteries out of the trash, and in the Hazardous Waste Program at our local Transfer Stations.”