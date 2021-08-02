Funeral services for Dale Neumann, 67, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 at First United Methodist Church in Denison with visitation 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

He died July 24 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado.

Survivors include his wife, Anne Neumann, of Denison; four sons, Seth Neumann, of Denison, Hans Neumann, of Greeley, Colorado, Roth Neumann, of Manilla, and Axel Neumann, of Denison; and siblings: Judy Buse, of Auburn, Paul Neumann, of Odebolt, and Marc Neumann, of Aurora, Colorado.