Funeral services for Danny Lee Holmes, 86, of Carroll, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Astor Cemetery in Manilla.

He died Monday, July 25, at Regency Park in Carroll.

Survivors include his children, Daniel Holmes, of Mt. Carmel, Jeffrey Holmes, of Odebolt, and Danette Holmes, of Carroll; two grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Christoffersen, of Kimballton; and a brother, Tom Holmes, of Union Grove, Wisconsin.