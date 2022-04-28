 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darline Henkel

  • 0

Funeral services for Darline Henkel, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, April 26, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her son, Roger Henkel, of Deloit; daughter, Betty Buffinton, of Ida Grove; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judith Ann Bretey

Mass of Christian Burial for Judith Ann Bretey, 76, of Carroll, formerly of Denison, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at S…

Delores Jensen

Funeral services for Delores Jensen, 82, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a peek at this Ukrainian farmer's makeshift bomb shelter