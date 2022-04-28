Funeral services for Darline Henkel, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, April 26, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.