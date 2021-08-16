Darren “Woody” Anthony Pauley, 55, of Denison, died Saturday, August 14, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Panama.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Panama.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Panama.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Homes in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.