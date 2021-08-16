 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darren “Woody” Anthony Pauley
0 comments

Darren “Woody” Anthony Pauley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Darren “Woody” Anthony Pauley, 55, of Denison, died Saturday, August 14, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Panama.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Panama.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Panama.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Homes in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include two daughters, Cadie Weldon, of Walnut, and Rachel Olesen, of Waukee; two sons, Abraham Pauley and Alexander Pauley, both of Denison; four grandchildren; his father, Kenneth Pauley, of Panama; and three brothers, Kerry Pauley, of Panama, Brad Pauley, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jason Pauley, of Des Moines.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

July 2021 was officially the hottest month ever recorded

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Paul Meeves

Private funeral services for Paul Meeves, 84, of Dunlap, will be conducted Wednesday, August 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with b…

Local

Darlene Schuldt

Funeral services for Darlene Schuldt, 73, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Deniso…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics