Dave Janett
Dave Janett

Funeral services for Dave Janett, 65, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 19, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Sunday, August 15, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Survivors include his daughter, Katelyn Janett, of Denison; one sister, Kristin Janett, of Omaha, Nebraska; and one brother, Jim Janett, of Lansing.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements

