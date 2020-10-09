De-escalation training for mental health crisis situations

“We talk a lot about the people who have experienced trauma and how our brain reacts when we’re triggered and when we begin to escalate,” Leeds said. “We have a lot of really great techniques that are very useable that can help bring people down from escalation.”

Leeds will also show the attendees what to look for in an individual having a mental health crisis.

“We show the physical signs of escalation, the mental signs, the emotional signs,” she said.

“We train on what to look for.”

The training also includes the signs attendees should look for in themselves.

“If you’re law enforcement or a therapist and go into work and have a busy schedule, it helps that person get in touch with their own escalation and prepare for what they need to identify,” she said.

“It helps get emotionally prepared to help other people and how to look at the client’s perspective and our perspective.”

Leeds said the training may also be useful for law enforcement members who are dealing with the stress of the current situation in the country, including COVID-19, protests and riots.