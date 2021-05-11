DEA presents Friend of Education Award to Juan Campos Velasco

When Juan Campos Velasco became a father, he wanted his children to have the advantages he didn’t have when he grew up in Los Angeles. One of those advantages is the opportunity to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities.
His mother was a single parent who worked nights. Her rule was to come home straight from school and stay home, and then go straight from home to school the next day.
“That was my routine. It was good in a way because it kept me out of a lot of trouble in a big city like that,” Campos Velasco said.
But he had a love for the game of soccer, and at age 15, while still living in Los Angles, he began to teach himself the sport.
Then in 1999, he moved to Denison and became a member of the Denison High School Monarch soccer team until he graduated in 2001. And although he was no longer a member of the high school soccer team, Campos Velasco saw a way he could help youth.
The result is the Denison United FC Soccer League, a program Campos Velasco founded seven years ago, that has instilled in hundreds of youth the importance of teamwork and commitment, not just on the soccer field but in everything they do.
For his dedication to the youth of the community, last week the Denison Education Association presented to Campos Velasco their Friend of Education Award.
The nomination narrative for Campos Velasco says that he has a love for the game of soccer but also a love for helping students reach their highest level of potential, both on and off the field, by building connections with their school and community.
Before he founded the Denison United FC Soccer League, Campos Velasco was a coach for the Denison Soccer League, helping elementary students to build skills.
“He recognized that we had a strong elementary program and wanted to expand the opportunities to middle and high school students,” the narrative says.
“One of the most exciting ways you can see this impact in the community is the school building. Students can be seen walking around school with their team jersey and are so proud to talk to their teachers about what they are a part of,” the narrative continues. “They are also rising to a high level in their athletics as the U-14 team placed first and the U-12 team placed second in the 2020 Winter Iowa Games. This past November, five teams from Denison participated in the Great Plains Futsal League as well as the 2020 Showcase KC soccer tournament. Opportunities like these are extremely special for our students to be able to participate in, and it holds them to high standards.”
The teachers see the skills of teamwork, dedication and commitment learned through soccer transferring to the classroom.
“Juan is providing students in our community with the chance to succeed in much more than just sports. He is setting students up for success beyond high school if they take advantage of the opportunities he opens up for them,” the nomination narrative says. “Skills learned in sports carry over in being able to hold a jog, long- and short-term goal setting, and being able to communicate with others. This connection for kids in our community is lifesaving for some of our most vulnerable students, as he takes a passion and gives it purpose while having fun.”
Campos Velasco encourages the parents of the soccer players to show up for the games as much as possible, and trips to tournaments in Dubuque, Des Moines, Iowa City, Omaha and Kansas City have had huge attendance by the parents.
“When I was playing soccer here, my mom was busy. I didn’t have anyone supporting me so I kind of pushed that into my parents you have to be there. It’s very important. It shows a lot to your kids that you take time to be there for them,” he said. “I encourage that, and thank God, they have listened.”
The trips to other cities to support the youth in their soccer tournaments have become like mini-vacations for the families because they try to stay in the same hotel.
Campos Velasco put a lot of living into his days and weeks. He works as a production supervisor at Quality Food Processors in Denison. When not working or coaching (he is coaching four teams right now), he is involved in his local church community. He is a pastor/leader, leader of the Youth Bible Study on Wednesday and Thursday nights with his wife, serves as a district board member for the Iowa/Minnesota ministry and jams with the church band and teaches young musicians how to perfect their instruments.
What Campos Velasco receives from all his hard work and dedication to the community’s youth is summed up in the following statement: “When we win a tournament and I look at my kids smiling and crying of happiness, and I see them celebrating with their parents, it’s priceless to me.”
He added that even when the end result isn’t as good, he sees that the students enjoy playing soccer.
“They enjoy it a lot, and that’s the best thing I get out of it,” he said.