DEA presents Friend of Education Award to Juan Campos Velasco

“Juan is providing students in our community with the chance to succeed in much more than just sports. He is setting students up for success beyond high school if they take advantage of the opportunities he opens up for them,” the nomination narrative says. “Skills learned in sports carry over in being able to hold a jog, long- and short-term goal setting, and being able to communicate with others. This connection for kids in our community is lifesaving for some of our most vulnerable students, as he takes a passion and gives it purpose while having fun.”

Campos Velasco encourages the parents of the soccer players to show up for the games as much as possible, and trips to tournaments in Dubuque, Des Moines, Iowa City, Omaha and Kansas City have had huge attendance by the parents.

“When I was playing soccer here, my mom was busy. I didn’t have anyone supporting me so I kind of pushed that into my parents you have to be there. It’s very important. It shows a lot to your kids that you take time to be there for them,” he said. “I encourage that, and thank God, they have listened.”

The trips to other cities to support the youth in their soccer tournaments have become like mini-vacations for the families because they try to stay in the same hotel.