Deadline extended for Hospital Foundation “Envelope Challenge”

The vans are each staffed by a driver and a host or hostess.

“The service currently isn’t running (due to COVID-19 restrictions), but we’re hoping that in March we will be able to restart it,” Luensmann said.

HFCC is also looking for more volunteers to help operate the service.

“But right now the more important thing is the need for a new vehicle,” Luensmann said.

The Envelope Challenge consists of 200 digital “envelopes” progressively marked from $1 to $200. If all 200 envelopes are purchased, more than $20,000 will have been collected.

“The way that you get involved is to sponsor an envelope or a series of envelopes for a certain amount of money,” Luensmann said. “We’ve raised about $10,000 so far toward our goal of $20,000, so there is a significant number of envelopes out there that haven’t been purchased and sponsored yet.”

The challenge began on November 2.

The deadline was extended due to the disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming holidays.