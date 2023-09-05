Sherri Lamaak, age 51, of Denison passed away Saturday, September 2 at her home. Per her wishes, she has been cremated and there will not be any services.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Lamaak of Denison; son Zach Lamaak and his fiancée Dezaray Tracy of Denison; daughter, Summer Lamaak of Denison; 4 grandchildren; parents: Russ and Karlen Watson of Dow City; brother, Darrin Watson and his wife Chela of Glen Burnie, Maryland; 4 nephews; other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.