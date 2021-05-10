 Skip to main content
Debra Artle
Debra Artle

A celebration of life for Debra Artle, 66, of Des Moines, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Live streaming of the service will be available at the “Huebner Funeral Home” Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died April 10 at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

Survivors include her sons, Zachary Whitenack, of Waukee, and Eric Friedrichsen, of Greeley, Colorado; three grandchildren; and sisters, Darla Friedrichsen, of Denison, and Denise Weltz, of Colo.

Tom Plagge

Funeral services for Tom Plagge, 36, of Denison, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with b…

