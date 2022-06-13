 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Debra Mathies

Mass of Christian Burial for Debra Mathies, 58, of Spencer, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 4:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Friday, June 10, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.

Survivors include her husband, Russell Mathies, of Spencer; children, Jon Mathies, of Thompson, Nic Mathies, of Sioux Center, and Amanda Mathies, of Fort Dodge; four grandchildren; her parents, Dale and Ella Mae Bueltel, of Manilla; and three brothers. Tom Bueltel, of Osage, Kevin Bueltel, of Breda, and Brian Bueltel, of Altoona.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

