December 15 last day to donate to Goodfellows

Just more than a week remains to make a donation to Goodfellows to help more than 120 children from 50 families in need in Crawford County.

Tax deductible donations of toys, books, clothing and other items, as well as cash donations, should be made by Wednesday, December 15, so the volunteers from the First United Methodist Church have time to organize items according to child.

People may also pick a card from one of the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office and then shop for a specific child’s wish list. Once the gifts are purchased for a specific child, bring them unwrapped to the Denison Bulletin and Review Office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.