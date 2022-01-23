 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DeEtte Clemons

  • 0

Funeral services for DeEtte Clemons, 61, of Manilla, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, at Cornerstone Family Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

She died Wednesday, January 19, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Amy Ayala, of Denison, Jennifer Chan, of Denison, and Larry Clemons, of Manilla; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Phillip Anderson, of Mesa, Arizona, Diana Thompson, of Irwin, and Debra Anderson, of Irwin.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

