Delbert E. Olson, 98, of Mapleton, formerly of Ute, died Saturday, October 30, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, at the Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute.

The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements.