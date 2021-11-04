Delbert E. Olson, 98, of Mapleton, formerly of Ute, died Saturday, October 30, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, at the Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute.
The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Lorrie Moffitt, of Ute; a son, James Olson, of Ute; a stepdaughter, Rita Carstens, of San Diego, California; stepsons, Randy Carstens, of Castana, and Richard Carstens, of Ute; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.