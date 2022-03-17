A funeral service for Delores A. Holihan, 85, of Deloit, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Interment will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Survivors include her son, Vincent Holihan, of Denison; a daughter, Jody Wright, of Oklahoma; one grandson; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Bonnie Hill, of Deloit.