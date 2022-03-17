 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delores A. Holihan

  • Updated
  • 0

A funeral service for Delores A. Holihan, 85, of Deloit, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Interment will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Survivors include her son, Vincent Holihan, of Denison; a daughter, Jody Wright, of Oklahoma; one grandson; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Bonnie Hill, of Deloit.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kenny Lally

Mass of Christian Burial for Kenny Lally, 66, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic…

Police activity report

Police activity report

While delivering his report to the Denison City Council, Assistant Chief Doug Peters said in the monthly report, the general overall activity …

Maxine Cross

Funeral Services for 102-year-old Maxine Cross, 102, of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at United Methodist Church…

Gary Meseck

Memorial services for Gary Meseck, 74, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswi…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

When will sanctions help Ukraine?