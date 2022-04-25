Funeral services for Delores Jensen, 82, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, April 21, at her home.