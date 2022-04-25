 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delores Jensen

Funeral services for Delores Jensen, 82, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, April 21, at her home.

Survivors include her three sons, Carlin Jensen, of San Jose, California, Curtis Jensen, of Denison, and Craig Jensen, of Denison, four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marlys McNeill, of Arizona.

