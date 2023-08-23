Mindi Baker, CEO with over 20 years of experience, will be formally presented with the Award of Honor, LeadingAge Iowa’s highest award, for her outstanding leadership during its September Conference in Cedar Rapids.

Baker’s dedication earned her the highest recognition, working around the clock to search for funding and oversee the construction of a modern new building to improve the care Eventide Senior Living offers — even as Iowa’s aging services industry faces an unprecedented workforce crisis, the rising costs of inflation and the growing gap between reimbursement rates and cost of care.

Baker, the CEO, successfully oversaw the construction project of Eventide Senior Living’s new Nursing Home, Gracewell, and is managing an update to the Silveridge Assisted Living facility. Baker continues to look at ways to hire the best and develop the current staff.

Baker was honored with the 2022 Businesswomen of the Year Award in Crawford County and Denison’s Leading Women in Business Award. In addition, Gracewell recently received the Innovator’s Award by the Crawford County Chamber and Development Council. Her dedication elevates care for those with dementia by continually teaching staff, family and the community more about the disease.

LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide organization of nonprofit aging services providers, selected Baker from a large statewide pool of nominees.

She was completely surprised when her team members, Eventide Board members and her family showed up with congratulations signs and noise makers, paired with mimosas and cinnamon rolls, to celebrate her achievement in winning the award.

The Award of Honor recognizes excellence in providing home care services for older adults, overcoming workforce challenges and elevating their profession at the state and local level with excellence, commitment and leadership in caring for older Iowans amid challenging times for the sector.