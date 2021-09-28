Denison City Council continues to consider lease of Boyer Fields

A number of months ago, Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) offered the idea of the City of Denison leasing the Boyer Fields, a group of soccer fields on which Latino men’s, women’s and youth leagues play matches. The fields are located at the end of South 5th Street – the street that intersects with Highway 59/141 and goes past the DMU water treatment plant.

The reasoning by DMU is that recreation fits better with the function of the city, which has a parks and recreation department.

Following the initial proposal, members of the city council wanted more information and answers to some questions – such as liability and the responsibility for mowing - that flowed back and forth between the city and DMU.

At one point, however, members of the city council thought that since the soccer league that uses the Boyer Fields is a private organization and not city sanctioned, it would be better for DMU to have the lease agreement with the leagues and leave the city out of the role of middleman in the agreement. At the same time the council recognized the necessity for the league to have a place to play matches.

Last Tuesday the city council decided to consider the lease agreement with DMU. An idea that changed the direction of the discussion was to see if the league wanted to be a sanctioned city league.