Denison City Council continues to consider lease of Boyer Fields

A number of months ago, Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) offered the idea of the City of Denison leasing the Boyer Fields, a group of soccer fields on which Latino men’s, women’s and youth leagues play matches. The fields are located at the end of South 5th Street – the street that intersects with Highway 59/141 and goes past the DMU water treatment plant.
The reasoning by DMU is that recreation fits better with the function of the city, which has a parks and recreation department.
Following the initial proposal, members of the city council wanted more information and answers to some questions – such as liability and the responsibility for mowing - that flowed back and forth between the city and DMU.
At one point, however, members of the city council thought that since the soccer league that uses the Boyer Fields is a private organization and not city sanctioned, it would be better for DMU to have the lease agreement with the leagues and leave the city out of the role of middleman in the agreement. At the same time the council recognized the necessity for the league to have a place to play matches.
Last Tuesday the city council decided to consider the lease agreement with DMU. An idea that changed the direction of the discussion was to see if the league wanted to be a sanctioned city league.
Another bit of information that caused the council to again consider the agreement is a comment from DMU General Manager Rory Weis that if the city does not enter into the lease agreement, DMU might terminate the use of the fields.
Weis, who was at last Tuesday’s council meeting, said, “My thought is this is a reasonable request we’re making. The city has a need for space for fields.
“My recommendation to our board is if the city doesn’t find it in its interest to approve the lease, I would recommend to them that we terminate the use of the fields,” he added.
Prior to the comments made by Weis, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia pointed out that the use of Northside Rec fields for the Latino soccer league would be problematic. She explained that the Latino leagues play on Sundays, the same day of the week that the city’s sanctioned youth soccer league plays at Northside Rec “and uses every inch of the space,” she added.
After Garcia’s comment, Councilman Dustin Logan brought up the idea to ask the school district if the bowl soccer field east of the high school could be used for the league. High school soccer teams now play on the football/soccer field on the west side of the high school.
Garcia, the council’s liaison for the Parks and Recreation Commission, suggested setting up a meeting with representatives of the Latino soccer league to see if they would consider becoming sanctioned by the city and to discuss other issues about the use of Boyer Fields.
Weis, Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford were recommended to be parties in the discussion as well.
The lease with DMU, if approved, would be for $1 a year. DMU would continue to be responsible for mowing the fields.
A question about the cost of liability insurance was also raised. Weis said that the use of the Boyer Fields falls under DMU’s insurance umbrella.
Councilman Corey Curnyn asked if city officials could contact its insurance agent and see if liability for the use of the fields would fall under the city’s blanket policy.